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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Jason Donovan reveals dad Terence Donovan's cause of death after actor dies at 90

Terence Donovan passes away over the weekend, his son confirms his death in heartbreaking statement

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Jason Donovan reveals dad Terence Donovans cause of death after actor dies at 90
Jason Donovan reveals dad Terence Donovan's cause of death after actor dies at 90 

Australian legendary actor Terence Donovan has passed away. He was 90.

The deceased Australian artist's son, Jason Donovan, announced the death of his father via a heartbreaking statement on Saturday, July 18th.

Notably, the 58-year-old television star – who also appeared in various Australian soaps- shared that his father breathed his last at Cabrini Hospital in Melbourne.

He urged fans to pay tribute to the hospital's staff, who tried their best to save Terence, but the actor passed away due to old age problems. 

Jason Donovan leads tributes 

"It is with great sadness but also a sense of celebration of a long, full life that my brother Paul and I announce our father Terence died peacefully last night here in Melbourne," Jason lamented.

His tribute continued, "Obviously this is an extremely emotional time, and we ask you to respect our privacy. We want to pay tribute to all the wonderful staff at Cabrini Hospital, Melbourne who looked after him in his final days." 

P.C. Jason Donovan
P.C. Jason Donovan 

The grieving son concluded his statement as he revealed that his dad's presence makes him "desperately miss him."

Terence Donovan's career highlights 

For those unaware, the late actor moved to Australia with his parents when he was 14, where he pursued acting after first working as a truck driver and a house painter. 

In 1965, he tied the knot with television presenter Sue McIntosh, and they welcomed son Jason three years later.

The couple divorced after seven years of marriage, and Terence married second wife Marlene Saunders in 1981.

Notably, Terence Donovan rose to prominence due to his high-profile roles in Aussie police dramas in the 70s and 80s, playing detective Mick Peters in Division 4 and Detective Senior Sergeant Vic Cameron in Cop Shop.

Following his dad’s footsteps, Jason Donovan and his father-son duo first came to light when Terence made a cameo alongside Jason in the then-finale of Neighbours, also appearing with granddaughter Jemma Donovan, 26, who played Harlow Robinson between 2019 and 2022.

Fans pays tribute to deceased Aussie actor  

As the legendary actor’s death news broke, friends and fans poured in the tributes. Dannii Minogue said, "I am so sorry you have lost your father. I love to hear about his achievements – this one here is incredible, and it is lovely to see how proud you are."

"I am so sorry, Jason, for your loss. Sending you and your family my deepest sympathies and love and strength, and he’ll always be on your heart," Gaby Roslin added.

As of now, Jason Donovan has not announced further details of Terence Donovan’s funeral. 

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