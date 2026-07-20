Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

YouTube addresses Picture-in-Picture bug on iPhone and Android

YouTube PiP mode bug is currently being investigated, with fix underway and expected soon

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
YouTube addresses Picture-in-Picture bug on iPhone and Android
YouTube addresses Picture-in-Picture bug on iPhone and Android

Google has officially confirmed a severe bug affecting YouTube's Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature on both iPhone and Android devices, sparking frustration among viewers as they are unable to watch videos in the floating mini-player while using other apps.

As per the company, the resolution has been developed now and it is being fixed.

YouTube addresses Picture-in-Picture bug on iPhone and Android

The issue causes PiP mode to fail when users exit the YouTube app. Instead of a floating video window appearing on the screen, the video disappears entirely while the audio continues playing in the background. As a result, users can still hear content but lose access to video playback and on-screen controls.

Youtube PiP mode not working on iPhones

Initially, the Alphabet-owned YouTube addressed the issue via its official Help forum and stated its engineering teams continue to investigate the problem.

While complaints have come from both iOS and Android users, Google mentioned that maximum reports have been submitted by iPhone users.

The bug has affected several devices running YouTube app variant 21.28, although reports suggest the problem remains temporary and may vary by device and software configuration.

Notably, android users aren’t facing this issue.

What is PiP mode?

Picture-in-Picture is one of YouTube's most widely used multitasking features that allows viewers to keep watching videos in a small floating window while switching between apps, minimizing disruption while viewing content.

It is pertinent to mention the feature was recently made available to more users worldwide, including many non-Premium subscribers in several markets.

Google has yet to officially provide a timeline for the launch of a fix; however, users are advised to keep an eye on the official YouTube Help forum for updates as the investigation continues.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Sydney: The truth behind bridge climb rumors
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez in Sydney: The truth behind bridge climb rumors
Instagram privacy settings to change now before it's too late
Instagram privacy settings to change now before it's too late
iPhone 18 Pro Max leak hints at significant camera upgrade
iPhone 18 Pro Max leak hints at significant camera upgrade
Perseid meteor shower 2026: Where and how to watch?
Perseid meteor shower 2026: Where and how to watch?
China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley
China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley
Apple surpasses Nvidia in market value before AI chip giant regains top spot
Apple surpasses Nvidia in market value before AI chip giant regains top spot
Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft and hardware espionage
Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft and hardware espionage
Meta to send 'distressing' alert to parents if teen discusses self-harm with AI chatbot
Meta to send 'distressing' alert to parents if teen discusses self-harm with AI chatbot
Apple iPhone 18 Pro new leaks suggest notable upgrades: Pricing, release date
Apple iPhone 18 Pro new leaks suggest notable upgrades: Pricing, release date
Nvidia joins hands with Japanese firms to advance robotics and physical A
Nvidia joins hands with Japanese firms to advance robotics and physical A
Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage
Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage
Galaxy S27 Ultra survey reveals Samsung users' biggest upgrade demand
Galaxy S27 Ultra survey reveals Samsung users' biggest upgrade demand

Popular News

Lewis Hamilton reflects on 'unfortunate' Belgian GP weekend, remains optimistic

Lewis Hamilton reflects on 'unfortunate' Belgian GP weekend, remains optimistic

19 minutes ago
Late Duchess of Kent leaves multi-million Pound estate to her family

Late Duchess of Kent leaves multi-million Pound estate to her family
an hour ago
Jessie J announces breakup with Chanan Colman months after cancer-free revelation

Jessie J announces breakup with Chanan Colman months after cancer-free revelation
39 minutes ago