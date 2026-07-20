YouTube addresses Picture-in-Picture bug on iPhone and Android

Google has officially confirmed a severe bug affecting YouTube's Picture-in-Picture (PiP) feature on both iPhone and Android devices, sparking frustration among viewers as they are unable to watch videos in the floating mini-player while using other apps.
As per the company, the resolution has been developed now and it is being fixed.
The issue causes PiP mode to fail when users exit the YouTube app. Instead of a floating video window appearing on the screen, the video disappears entirely while the audio continues playing in the background. As a result, users can still hear content but lose access to video playback and on-screen controls.
Youtube PiP mode not working on iPhones
Initially, the Alphabet-owned YouTube addressed the issue via its official Help forum and stated its engineering teams continue to investigate the problem.
While complaints have come from both iOS and Android users, Google mentioned that maximum reports have been submitted by iPhone users.
The bug has affected several devices running YouTube app variant 21.28, although reports suggest the problem remains temporary and may vary by device and software configuration.
Notably, android users aren’t facing this issue.
What is PiP mode?
Picture-in-Picture is one of YouTube's most widely used multitasking features that allows viewers to keep watching videos in a small floating window while switching between apps, minimizing disruption while viewing content.
It is pertinent to mention the feature was recently made available to more users worldwide, including many non-Premium subscribers in several markets.
Google has yet to officially provide a timeline for the launch of a fix; however, users are advised to keep an eye on the official YouTube Help forum for updates as the investigation continues.