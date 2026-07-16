Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Sci-Tech

Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage

Spotify users are experiencing an outage across some parts of the world, which is impacting their experience

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage
Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage

Spotify has been hit by a major outage across the UK, affecting thousands of users in other states including, USA, Pakistan, more.

According to the Downdetector, a web outage tracking site, reports started to spike on Thursday at 4:52 pm PKT, reaching over 4,500 complaints across the UK.

Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage

Meanwhile, in the USA, the reports surged over 700 complaints.

Is Spotify down?

In the UK, up to 39% users are facing app -related issues, 30% reported audio-streaming issues, and the remaining 20% were unable to launch the website.

Spotify outage sparks outrage among users worldwide

Frustrated users took to several social media platforms such as X (formerly Twitter) to express their concerns.

A user wrote, "Spotify is down? Or i have a problème with my acc?"

Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage

Another user asked for an update regarding an ongoing outage, writing, "@SpotifyStatus hi there, was using Spotify just now and without issues but suddenly it stopped working. No internet connection issues and the app is updated. Can you check if there’s issues in Ireland at the moment please?"

Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage

"Everybody coming to X to see if Spotify is down #spotifydown," a third user humourously asked.

Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage


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