Instagram privacy settings to change now before it's too late

Online privacy is a massive concern, and for good reason, given the steady stream of headlines about data breaches, phishing scams, identity theft, and online stalking.
Even major apps like Instagram aren't impervious to hackers or data infringements, which is why you must understand what's available to beef up your profile security and privacy.
Why Instagram privacy matters?
Instagram users face privacy threats on multiple fronts. There's the general concern of managing a publicly accessible profile, but there are also forces at play behind the scenes, such as third-party ad servers, bots, and potential hackers.
Instagram privacy settings to change immediately
Turn off AI content reuse
Meta allows public accounts to automatically have their photos and videos used to train and generate AI content. If you do not want your posts and reels included, you need to opt-out manually.
Go to Settings -> Sharing and Reuse -> toggle off Allow people to reuse your content on Instagram with AI features.
Clear and disable off-Meta activity
Instagram constantly tracks the websites you visit outside of the app to target you with ads. You can restrict Meta from collecting and linking this browsing data to your profile.
Go to Accounts Center -> Your Information and Permissions -> Your Activity Off Meta Technologies -> clear previous history and turn off future activity.
Switch to a private account
Keeping your account public means anyone can view your posts, watch your stories, and follow you without approval. That includes fake profiles, bots, and people completely outside your network.
Switching to a private account changes that instantly. Every follow request becomes a decision, and your content is only visible to people you’ve approved.
In my case, this was the single biggest shift. The audience felt smaller, but far more relevant. Instagram stopped feeling like a public feed and started feeling personal again.
Control who can message you
This is where most unwanted interactions come from.
By default, Instagram allows a wide range of people to send message requests. That’s why inboxes slowly fill up with spam, random links, or irrelevant conversations.
Customize story privacy
Stories feel casual, but they are also one of the most viewed parts of your account. The problem is, they are usually shared with your entire follower list, even people you don’t actively interact with anymore.
Once I started using Close Friends and hiding stories from specific people, it completely changed how I posted. It felt more intentional and less like broadcasting.
Turn off activity status
This one look small, but it makes a noticeable difference. When people can see that you’re online or recently active, it creates an expectation that you should reply quickly. Over time, that adds unnecessary pressure. Turning it off removes that completely.
Open Instagram → Profile → Settings and activity. Tap Messages and story replies under How others can interact with you.
Now, tap Show activity status under Who can see you’re online. Toggle off Show activity status.