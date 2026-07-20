Charli XCX excites with major announcement ahead of ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ release``

Charli XCX has sparked a buzz among fans.
The 33-year-old British singer-songwriter took to Instagram on Monday, July 20, to make a major announcement, just days before the release of her seventh studio album titled Music, Fashion, Film.
In the update, the singer announced the release date and time of her upcoming track, Camera, along with a preview of the anticipated music video.
Celebrating Music, Fashion, Film week, the Brat hitmaker penned, “camera song and video drops tomorrow at 10:30am pt/1:30pm et/6:30pm bst. happy Music, Fashion, Film week <3.”
Fans’ reactions
Charli XCX’s exciting post quickly caught fans’ attention, who flooded the comments expressing their thrill.
“im about to crash,” excitedly exclaimed one, while another swooned, “SONG OF THE CENTURY!!! I LOVE YOUR PASSION FOR CREATING, IT'S INFECTIOUS AND SO BEAUTIFUL AND I LOVE THIS SONG AND IT MAKES ME FEEL HOW IT MAKES ME FEEL YAY AOTY SOTY.”
A third added, “SO READY FOR MUSIC FASHION FILM THE ALBUM AND TOUR.”
“SONG OF THE YEAR, ALBUM OF MY LIFE I love you @charli_xcx,” a fourth expressed.
About Music, Fashion, Film
Music, Fashion, Film is Charli XCX’s upcoming seventh studio album, slated to release on Friday, July 24, 2026.
The album includes 11 tracks, titled Rock Music, SS26, Card Declined, Camera, 2007, I’m Afraid, Yeah, Wink Wink, Persona, Magic Metal Montana, and No One Lasts Forever (featuring David Cronenberg).
About Charli XCX
Charli XCX, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, is a British singer, songwriter, and actress.
Through her stellar discography, the singer has won several prestigious accolades, including ASCAP Pop Music Awards, BBC Radio 1 Dance Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Brit Awards, and Grammy Awards.