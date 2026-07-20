Royal
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Royal

Prince Harry calls out James Corden after 'too posh' remark

The Duke of Sussex recently appeared in 'After Hours' with James Corden, where he reflected on England's World Cup run

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Prince Harry calls out James Corden after too posh remark
Prince Harry calls out James Corden after 'too posh' remark

Prince Harry went viral after he expressed confusion over James Corden's football terminologies during his appearance at After Hours.

The Duke of Sussex joined James, former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, and Ian Karmel in an episode of FOX's After Hours, where he reflected on England's journey in the 2026 World Cup.

During the episode, Prince Harry was asked by the renowned late-night host, "Are you a soccer fan? I always thought that you went to a school that was too posh to play soccer," earning laughter from the room.

However, Harry appeared confused as he replied, "Did I play football? Why are you calling it soccer?"

To which James playfully noted, "Because we are in the United States baby."


Following the light-hearted banter, Harry dismissed the "too posh" remark, sharing that his school was posh enough for all kinds of sports, and he did participate in football but was downgraded to "E team" after moving to "bigger school", likely a reference to Eton College.

Prince Harry on the Three Lions' World Cup elimination

In his rare TV appearance, Harry also provided explanation for England's World Cup elimination at the hands of Argentina, leading to James jokingly asking him to be part of the coaching set-up.

The father-of-two noted, "It's a mindset. I think what we saw was a slight shock value for the team."

"I don't think it was a tactic, I don't think that was the plan, it just happened. You can't, for however long it was, try to defend a 1-0 lead against a team like that. You just can't.

"So I think the mindset is the belief. If you are 1-0 up, believe that could be 2-0 up."

James Corden and Rio Ferdinand were left impressed with the answer, with the former England defender asking Prince Harry to join him on his podcast, believing the two had a similar view of the sport.

Meanwhile, James even teased that Rio should take over as England manager after head coach Thomas Tuchel's contract expires in the summer of 2028, after the next European Championships.

Prince William ‘incredibly saddened’ as he mourns Kevin Keegan’s death
Prince William ‘incredibly saddened’ as he mourns Kevin Keegan’s death
Queen Camilla goes solo for major duty as King Charles makes crucial decision for UK
Queen Camilla goes solo for major duty as King Charles makes crucial decision for UK
Late Duchess of Kent leaves multi-million Pound estate to her family
Late Duchess of Kent leaves multi-million Pound estate to her family
Buckingham Palace appoints Andy Burnham PM after final meeting with Keir Starmer
Buckingham Palace appoints Andy Burnham PM after final meeting with Keir Starmer
Prince Harry reveals host country for 2029 Invictus Games in major announcement
Prince Harry reveals host country for 2029 Invictus Games in major announcement
Crown Prince Haakon marks 53rd birthday as Norway recovers from tragic Drammen fire
Crown Prince Haakon marks 53rd birthday as Norway recovers from tragic Drammen fire
King Felipe VI cheers Spain's World Cup glory with proud message
King Felipe VI cheers Spain's World Cup glory with proud message
FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Spain Vs Argentina finale with daughters
FIFA World Cup 2026: King Felipe, Queen Letizia enjoy Spain Vs Argentina finale with daughters
Meghan Markle dad's emotional reaction on Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles revealed
Meghan Markle dad's emotional reaction on Archie, Lilibet's meeting with King Charles revealed
King Charles' Crown Estate announces ambitious new investment strategy
King Charles' Crown Estate announces ambitious new investment strategy
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert make dazzling appearance at special royal gala
Princess Charlene and Prince Albert make dazzling appearance at special royal gala
Prince Harry braces for fresh clash to bring Archie, Lilibet closer to King Charles
Prince Harry braces for fresh clash to bring Archie, Lilibet closer to King Charles

Popular News

Apple iPhone 18 series new leaks emerge ahead of release

Apple iPhone 18 series new leaks emerge ahead of release
35 minutes ago
Charli XCX excites with major announcement ahead of ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ release``

Charli XCX excites with major announcement ahead of ‘Music, Fashion, Film’ release``
59 minutes ago
Prince Harry calls out James Corden after 'too posh' remark

Prince Harry calls out James Corden after 'too posh' remark
2 hours ago