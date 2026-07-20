Prince Harry calls out James Corden after 'too posh' remark

Prince Harry went viral after he expressed confusion over James Corden's football terminologies during his appearance at After Hours.
The Duke of Sussex joined James, former Manchester United and England defender Rio Ferdinand, and Ian Karmel in an episode of FOX's After Hours, where he reflected on England's journey in the 2026 World Cup.
During the episode, Prince Harry was asked by the renowned late-night host, "Are you a soccer fan? I always thought that you went to a school that was too posh to play soccer," earning laughter from the room.
However, Harry appeared confused as he replied, "Did I play football? Why are you calling it soccer?"
To which James playfully noted, "Because we are in the United States baby."
Following the light-hearted banter, Harry dismissed the "too posh" remark, sharing that his school was posh enough for all kinds of sports, and he did participate in football but was downgraded to "E team" after moving to "bigger school", likely a reference to Eton College.
Prince Harry on the Three Lions' World Cup elimination
In his rare TV appearance, Harry also provided explanation for England's World Cup elimination at the hands of Argentina, leading to James jokingly asking him to be part of the coaching set-up.
The father-of-two noted, "It's a mindset. I think what we saw was a slight shock value for the team."
"I don't think it was a tactic, I don't think that was the plan, it just happened. You can't, for however long it was, try to defend a 1-0 lead against a team like that. You just can't.
"So I think the mindset is the belief. If you are 1-0 up, believe that could be 2-0 up."
James Corden and Rio Ferdinand were left impressed with the answer, with the former England defender asking Prince Harry to join him on his podcast, believing the two had a similar view of the sport.
Meanwhile, James even teased that Rio should take over as England manager after head coach Thomas Tuchel's contract expires in the summer of 2028, after the next European Championships.