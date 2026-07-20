Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
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Sci-Tech

Apple iPhone 18 series new leaks emerge ahead of release

Apple is tipped to introduce the A20 and A20 Pro processors, alongside an upgraded C2 modem for improved connectivity

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 34 minutes ago
Apple iPhone 18 series new leaks emerge ahead of release
Apple iPhone 18 series new leaks emerge ahead of release

Apple is likely to release the iPhone 18 series in September 2026, continuing its annual smartphone launch tradition.

Several leaks suggest the new series is likely to bring major enhancements in performance, cameras and battery life, alongside a possible price increase.

Apple iphone 18 series release date (Expected)

The Cupertino-based tech giant is likely to announce the iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max in September.

Several reports suggested the company may launch its first foldable iPhone, potentially called the iPhone Fold or iPhone Ultra.

Due to rising memory chip costs driven by AI demand, the iPhone 18 lineup is expected to be more expensive as compared to its predecessor.

Industry reports estimate the iPhone 18 Pro could start at around $1,299, approximately $200 higher than the previous model.

Design and display

The overall design is expected to remain familiar, though Apple may introduce some updates.

Leaks point to a smaller Dynamic Island on the base iPhone 18, brighter displays across the lineup and a minimised camera bump.

The iPhone 18 Pro is likely to release in several tantalising hues, including silver, gray, light blue and dark cherry, replacing traditional black colour options.

Performance and hardware upgrades

The entire lineup is expected to feature 12GB of RAM, eliminating the previous gap between standard and Pro models.

Moreover, Apple is tipped to introduce the A20 and A20 Pro processors, alongside an upgraded C2 modem for improved connectivity and possible satellite support.

Camera improvements

The biggest changes may arrive with the iPhone 18 Pro. Reports suggest Apple is currently experimenting with variable aperture technology, enabling the camera to adjust light intake for improved low-light photography and more natural portrait shots.

Moreover, an enlarged larger battery is also expected to be equipped in the highly-anticipated Pro and Pro Max models.

It is important to note that all the above mentioned reports remain speculative, as Apple has yet to officially confirm these rumours.

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