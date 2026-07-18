iPhone 18 Pro Max leak hints at significant camera upgrade

A recent leak suggested Apple’s forthcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max could launch one of its biggest camera upgrades in years with the addition of a variable aperture on its primary camera.
A recent report, which hinted towards the camera specs of the highly-anticipated device, suggested it may consist of a new Sony IMX905 main camera sensor.
While the sensor reportedly retains the same 1.22μm pixel size as its predecessor, the major enhancement is said to be the inclusion of a variable aperture system, enabling the camera to adjust how much light enters the lens.
Variable aperture could improve photography
The leaked diagnostics files reportedly include calibration data for the variable aperture mechanism, reinforcing earlier rumors that the Cupertino-based tech giant has been experimenting with the feature for the iPhone 18 Pro lineup.
Variable aperture technology lets cameras adapt to different lightning conditions, delivering enhanced photos, enhanced low-lights performance and more natural background blur.
Other camera hardware may remain same
The leak suggests Apple will retain most of the existing camera hardware from the iPhone 17 Pro Max. The device is expected to feature the Sony IMX973 telephoto sensor, Sony IMX972 ultra-wide camera, Sony IMX591 LiDAR sensor, and Sony IMX914 front-facing camera.
The telephoto camera is also tipped to continue using 3-axis optical image stabilization (OIS) with pixel-binning technology for improved image quality.
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max release date
Apple is likely to unveil its entire flagship iPhone 18 series in September 2026; however, all the details mentioned remain speculative, as Apple has yet to officially confirm them.