Apple surpasses Nvidia in market value before AI chip giant regains top spot

In a surprising turn of events, Apple briefly overtook Nvidia to secure its spot as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company on Friday, as investors reassessed the outlook for artificial intelligence (AI) spending and its impact on long-term profits
During early trading, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s market capitalization saw an exponential rise to $4.91 trillion, edging past Nvidia's $4.9 trillion as shares of AI chipmakers sharply declined.
However, Nvidia recovered later in the session, reclaiming the top position by the market close.
Nvidia regains top spot by market close
Apple's shares finished the day 0.14% higher, while Nvidia's stock fell 2.21%.
By the end of trading, the AI chip manufacturing giant’s market value remained $4.92 trillion, narrowly ahead of Apple's $4.89 trillion.
The brief leadership change marked Apple's first return to the top since April 2025, ending Nvidia's nearly year-long dominance as the world's most valuable company.
Investors reassess AI spending
The significant market transition reflects increasing investor scrutiny over the leading players of the industry in AI models, data centers and computing infrastructure.
While Nvidia has been the biggest beneficiary of the AI boom because of its dominance in AI chips, several investors are starting to question how quickly those investments will translate into sustainable profits.
As per several credible analysts, the attention is gradually transitioning beyond hardware suppliers toward companies with better monetisation strategies.
Apple's AI strategy gains investor confidence
Investment experts say Apple is benefiting from a different approach to AI.
Investment experts suggested Apple has opted for a strategic approach in the fledgling field of AI, as the company remains focused on incorporating AI into devices and services instead of heavily investing on larger AI-powered models.
As the AI sector evolves, investors are increasingly diversifying beyond the traditional "Magnificent Seven" technology stocks, signaling a broader shift in how the market values AI leadership.