Sci-Tech
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sci-Tech

Apple surpasses Nvidia in market value before AI chip giant regains top spot

Apple's shares finished the day 0.14% higher, while Nvidia's stock fell 2.21%

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Apple surpasses Nvidia in market value before AI chip giant regains top spot
Apple surpasses Nvidia in market value before AI chip giant regains top spot

In a surprising turn of events, Apple briefly overtook Nvidia to secure its spot as the world’s most valuable publicly traded company on Friday, as investors reassessed the outlook for artificial intelligence (AI) spending and its impact on long-term profits

During early trading, the Cupertino-based tech giant’s market capitalization saw an exponential rise to $4.91 trillion, edging past Nvidia's $4.9 trillion as shares of AI chipmakers sharply declined.

However, Nvidia recovered later in the session, reclaiming the top position by the market close.

Nvidia regains top spot by market close

Apple's shares finished the day 0.14% higher, while Nvidia's stock fell 2.21%.

By the end of trading, the AI chip manufacturing giant’s market value remained $4.92 trillion, narrowly ahead of Apple's $4.89 trillion.

The brief leadership change marked Apple's first return to the top since April 2025, ending Nvidia's nearly year-long dominance as the world's most valuable company.


Investors reassess AI spending

The significant market transition reflects increasing investor scrutiny over the leading players of the industry in AI models, data centers and computing infrastructure.

While Nvidia has been the biggest beneficiary of the AI boom because of its dominance in AI chips, several investors are starting to question how quickly those investments will translate into sustainable profits.

As per several credible analysts, the attention is gradually transitioning beyond hardware suppliers toward companies with better monetisation strategies.

Apple's AI strategy gains investor confidence

Investment experts say Apple is benefiting from a different approach to AI.

Investment experts suggested Apple has opted for a strategic approach in the fledgling field of AI, as the company remains focused on incorporating AI into devices and services instead of heavily investing on larger AI-powered models.

As the AI sector evolves, investors are increasingly diversifying beyond the traditional "Magnificent Seven" technology stocks, signaling a broader shift in how the market values AI leadership.

China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley
China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley
Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft and hardware espionage
Apple sues OpenAI over alleged trade secret theft and hardware espionage
Meta to send 'distressing' alert to parents if teen discusses self-harm with AI chatbot
Meta to send 'distressing' alert to parents if teen discusses self-harm with AI chatbot
Apple iPhone 18 Pro new leaks suggest notable upgrades: Pricing, release date
Apple iPhone 18 Pro new leaks suggest notable upgrades: Pricing, release date
Nvidia joins hands with Japanese firms to advance robotics and physical A
Nvidia joins hands with Japanese firms to advance robotics and physical A
Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage
Is Spotify down? Users report widespread outage
Galaxy S27 Ultra survey reveals Samsung users' biggest upgrade demand
Galaxy S27 Ultra survey reveals Samsung users' biggest upgrade demand
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks emerge ahead of launch: Pricing, availability
Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks emerge ahead of launch: Pricing, availability
Spotify expands parent-managed accounts to free users in THESE countries
Spotify expands parent-managed accounts to free users in THESE countries
WhatsApp prepares own cloud backup service for iPhone users
WhatsApp prepares own cloud backup service for iPhone users
Google Maps' new 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Who's eligible to access it?
Google Maps' new 3D Navigation feature is going viral: Who's eligible to access it?
Spotify launches interactive AI chat for premium subscribers
Spotify launches interactive AI chat for premium subscribers

Popular News

Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit

Inside Princess Anne's special meeting with senior Thai royal during state visit

2 hours ago
China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley

China’s open-source AI rapidly closing gap with Silicon Valley
an hour ago
Jennifer Garner shares honest take on Ben Affleck years after divorce

Jennifer Garner shares honest take on Ben Affleck years after divorce
3 hours ago