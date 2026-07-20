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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Ferran Torres celebrates Spain's victory with heartfelt childhood photo

Ferran Torres also issued an emotional statement after scoring his lone goal of the 2026 World Cup

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Ferran Torres celebrates Spains victory with heartfelt childhood photo

Ferran Torres celebrates Spain's victory with heartfelt childhood photo

Spain became the FIFA World Cup 2026 champions after Ferran Torres' 106th-minute smashed finish earned a 1-0 win against defending champions Argentina.

Following the historic victory, Ferran Torres issued an emotional statement after scoring his lone goal of the 2026 World Cup.

Hours after his win, the 26-year-old shared an image today of his younger self with the World Cup trophy, captioned “The dream of any child in the world.”

Shortly after the post went viral, fans across the globe quickly took to social media to express their excitement and praise the youngster for exceptional efforts.


A user wrote, “The most handsome champion.. you deserve it!!”

Another fan commented, “You deserve it!!!!”

“So happy for you, Ferran! After all the hard work you put in, you deserve every bit of this. Enjoy every second as a World Champion,” a third user wrote.

Argentina's loss to Spain

The unstoppable Argentina winning streak in the World Cup ended in the most heartbreaking way in the finals at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

The South American country was aiming to become the first-ever country to defend the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

Argentina failed to impress fans in the finals in front of Spain’s outclassing performance, which did not give the opponents a single chance to shoot the ball on goal. However, Argentina’s brilliant goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez rebuffed Spain’s 11 shots before Torres’ goal in the 106th minute.

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