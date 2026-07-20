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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
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Cristiano Ronaldo unveils 'Knight of Najd, Chapter II' after FIFA World Cup

The significant release comes after Cristiani Ronaldo brings his World Cup journey to an end

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils Knight of Najd, Chapter II after FIFA World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo unveils 'Knight of Najd, Chapter II' after FIFA World Cup

Cristiano Ronaldo has once again blended football with creativity following the unveiling of "Knight of Najd – Chapter II," a unique partnership with Saudi club Al Nassr and well-known Portuguese street artist Vhils.

The football icon shared a carousel of photos on Instagram on July 20, writing, “Football, art and passion.”

“Proud to be part of Knight of Najd – Chapter II with @alnassr and @vhils. 100 moments from my journey, carved into one work. A special project for the fans.”

“Discover the Mystery Box through the link in bio @cristiano “#AlNassr #Vhils #CR7 #KnightOfNajd, he added.


The unique project compiles 100 promising moments from Ronaldo’s phenomenal career into an ideal piece of art, celebrating his journey from youngster in Madeira to one of football's greatest icons.

Ronaldo's World Cup journey comes to an end 

The significant release comes a day after the high-voltage finale of FIFA World Cup 2026, a tournament that once again highlighted Ronaldo's lasting influence on a bigger scale.

Although Cristiano Ronaldo’s historic World Cup journey ended after Portugal’s hurtful 1-0 defeat to Spain in the Round of 16 of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A glimpse into Ronaldo's journey with Al Nassr

Since joining Al Nassr in 2023, Ronaldo has played a pivotal role in raising the profile of Saudi football, both on and off the pitch.

Projects like Knight of Najd – Chapter II display how his impact extends beyond goals and trophies, bringing together sport, culture and contemporary art.

Following the end of his journey in the World Cup, Ronaldo continues to prove that his legacy is about more than records. Whether through his performance on the pitch or innovative projects that connect with supporters globally.

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