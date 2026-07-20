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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 20 minutes ago
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Lewis Hamilton reflects on 'unfortunate' Belgian GP weekend, remains optimistic

Lewis Hamilton admits his mistake after suffering a crash during practice at the Belgian Grand Prix

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated 20 minutes ago
Lewis Hamilton reflects on unfortunate Belgian GP weekend, remains optimistic
Lewis Hamilton reflects on 'unfortunate' Belgian GP weekend, remains optimistic 

Lewis Hamilton suffered a crash during practice at the Belgian Grand Prix, which hindered his chances of enjoying a successful qualifying run.

Following the incident, the F1 driver shared an honest assessment, admitting his mistakes that left him on the “back foot” despite a strong recovery drive.

The seven-time world champion shared an Instagram Story after the race on July 21, writing, "P4 at the end of the day, but overall an unfortunate weekend for me. I'm grateful to the team for getting the car back on track. Even with all their hard work, I was definitely on the back foot after my mistake."

Lewis Hamilton reflects on unfortunate Belgian GP weekend, remains optimistic


Costly qualifying error shaped the weekend

Hamilton’s challenging weekend kicked off with his elimination during Sprint qualifying after exceeding track limits, with problems being continued in Grand Prix qualifying, where he spun during Q1, leaving him down the order on the starting grid.

Despite the setbacks, Hamilton delivered an impressive recovery drive to finish fourth, recovering valuable championship points for Ferrari.


Encouraging signs despite disappointment

Although disappointed with the outcome, Hamilton underscored the positives from Ferrari’s performance, indicating the team is moving in the right direction.

"There are encouraging signs," he wrote. "We had good pace and we have more coming to take us to the next level."

Focus shifts to the Hungarian Grand Prix

While concluding the message, Hamilton expressed gratitude to all the fans who remained supportive throughout the challenging weekend.

"Thank you all for the support. Excited to go again so soon. See you in Budapest," he added.

With the Belgian Grand Prix now behind him, Hamilton will quickly turn his attention to the Hungarian Grand Prix, hoping Ferrari's improving pace can translate into a stronger qualifying performance and another opportunity to challenge for the podium.

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