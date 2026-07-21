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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 5 hours ago
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Ryan Clark fired from ESPN on air during ‘NFL Live’ after $2M contract renewal

ESPN parting ways with Ryan Clark ahead of network’s first Super Bowl broadcast

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 5 hours ago
Ryan Clark fired from ESPN on air during ‘NFL Live’ after $2M contract renewal
Ryan Clark fired from ESPN on air during ‘NFL Live’ after $2M contract renewal

Rayan Clark has been sacked from the ESPN mid-show during NFL Live.

According to Fox News, ESPN has decided to part ways with the NFL analyst, and he will most probably be part of the layoffs the network is planning to announce on Tuesday, July 21.

As per the sources, the former football player who is working as an NFL analyst will be among the highest-paid on-air personalities that ESPN is sacking. Clark has been earning around $2 million per year.

Ryan Clark was informed of the ESPN firing during ‘NFL Live'

As per NBC News, Clark learned about the decision that ESPN is cutting ties with him during the NFL Live broadcast.

The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand, during the Monday, July 20, broadcast, was informed about the move.

As per the report, ESPN told Clark about the decision mid-show, despite the plan to formally inform him on Tuesday, over the fear of a news leak after receiving media inquiries.

Marchand wrote on X, “Clark was on NFL Live today but was told during the program that he was being let go, according to sources. He did not finish the program. ESPN was expected to inform him tomorrow morning when it is anticipated the network will inform more employees of the layoffs.”

Ryan Clark fired from ESPN on air during ‘NFL Live’ after $2M contract renewal

According to Marchand, ESPN turned against Clark after a TV argument with Peter Schrager last year during which the former New York Giants told the commentator that his opinion does not count because he has never played in the NFL.

Clark later apologized for his comments both on and off air.


Ryan Clark's sacking sparks reactions

The American football player came in support of Clark and wrote on X, “We don’t always agree with what people say… Truthfully...that's how good debate works. It’s really fucked up how they did you, @Realrclark25 … minor setback for a major comeback, pimp.”

Reacting to Andrew Marchand's post, columnist Jason Whitlock said, “Good lord, they told him he was let go during a commercial break. Wow.”

Former NFL player Gerald McCoy penned, “Controversial takes, issues with fans, whatever you want to say about Ryan Clark, make sure y’all say he was phenomenal at his job. Y’all don’t like or agree with what he said or how he went about it, but the art of delivering—he was phenomenal, and I stand by that. Hate to see this!! Somebody about to get a great one.”

Clark has been working with ESPN for more than a decade. During his time he was involved in multiple programs, including appearances on Stephen A. Smith's First Take, Get Up, and NFL Live. He was also alongside Jason Kelce, Marcus Spears, and the host on Monday Night Countdown.

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