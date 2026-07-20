Lamine Yamal's brother Kenye steals the show with adorable World Cup 2026 celebrations

Lamine Yamal may have become a FIFA World Cup 2026 champion but his little brother Kenye has already taken the internet by storm with his cute moments.
The three-year-old continues to capture tremendous attention across social media after footage of his celebrations following Spain's 1-0 victory over Argentina goes viral, as he shares a heartwarming moment with the Spanish footballer.
While Yamal continued to receive praise for his phenomenal athletic skills, attention swiftly turned to his younger brother's joyful reactions from the sidelines, with netizens reacting to his sweet moments throughout the tournament.
Netizens react to Lamine Yamal, Kenye's, cute moments
From sticking out his tongue on the big screen to wildly cheering on his older brother, Kenye has been hailed as shining stars of the 2026 tournament, stealing everyone’s hearts.
While reacting to the cutest moment between little Yamal, a user took to X (formerly Twitter), writing, "It seems we're not the only ones who love Lamine's brother. Even the police in America are fans of him."
Another user jokingly wrote, "It's Keyne's world and we're just living in it."
"Bro has more WORLD CUP" highlights than Yamal," a third user wrote.
Kenye and Lamine Yamal's relationship
Yamal has said that seeing his little brother happy means everything to him, even describing Keyne as “like a son” because of how much he loves and cares for him.
Thoughout the tournament, Kenye has become a regular fixture both on and off the pitch - often featuring in Yamal's TikTok's and delightening fans globally.
Their heartwarming relationship has won the hearts of football fans around the world.
It is pertinent to mention that Yamal has now become the first-ever teenager to win both the Euros and the FIFA World Cup.