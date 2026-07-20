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  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
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Kevin Keegan breathes his last at 75: Cause of death revealed

Kevin Keegan enjoyed a legendary career, winning three First Division titles with Liverpool and two Ballon d'Or awards

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
  • Updated an hour ago
Kevin Keegan breathes his last at 75: Cause of death revealed
Kevin Keegan breathes his last at 75: Cause of death revealed

The former England manager Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75 after battling with aggressive cancer.

Kevin’s death has been confirmed by his family via a statement, which read, "It is with immense sadness that we announce that Kevin Keegan has passed away at the age of 75,"

"The former England player and manager had been battling cancer and was surrounded by his wife and daughters in his final moments,” the statement added.

Furthermore, Kevin’s family has requested for some privacy to cope up with this time of distress and pain, writing, "Kevin, a double Ballon D'or winner, was a much loved husband, father and grandfather. The family would like to thank Kevin's incredible medical team for all their support. This is a hugely difficult time and they are requesting space and privacy."

Kevin Keegan cause of death revealed

It was announced in January that the former England player and manager had been diagnosed with stage four cancer, with his family revealing he was set to begin treatment.

In January, Kevin’s family revealed about his cancer diagnosis through scans before an operation on an injury suffered in a car accident.

In June, he announced that the cancer has now progressed to an aggressive level, reaching its final stage.

What cancer did Kevin Keegan have?

Kevin Keegan was suffering from stage four stomach cancer.


A glimpse into Kevin Keegan’s journey

Kevin Keegan enjoyed a legendary career, with multiple accomplishments under his belt, including three First Division titles with Liverpool and two Ballon d'Or awards.

As Newcastle manager, he transformed the club into Premier League title contenders. He also managed England and Manchester City, leaving a lasting legacy as one of football's most influential players and managers.

Tributes come in for Kevin Keegan

Shortly after Kevin’s death news went viral, tributes started pouring in, with Newcastle expressing condolence to the grieving family.

Newcastle stated, “We are devastated to learn of the passing of Kevin Keegan, one of the most iconic, influential and deeply loved figures in our club’s history.”

“Today, we mourn the loss of a true giant of our history, and at the appropriate moment, we will carefully consider how we shape a lasting tribute to Kevin’s remarkable life and legacy. Rest in peace, King Kev,” the statement added.



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