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  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
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Shenna Bellows drops out of Maine Senate race, boosting Troy Jackson

Shenna Bellows exits Maine Senate race clearing path for Troy Jackson

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 10 minutes ago
Shenna Bellows drops out of Maine Senate race, boosting Troy Jackson
Shenna Bellows drops out of Maine Senate race, boosting Troy Jackson

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows officially dropped out of the race for the U.S. Senate on Sunday. Her sudden withdrawal reshapes the frantic Democratic effort to replace the previous nominee, Graham Platner, who resigned last week following sexual assault allegations.

Bellows focuses on role

Explaining her departure, Bellows emphasized the need to secure the upcoming elections. “Donald Trump’s attacks on our democracy are only accelerating and the best way that I can serve out state and country at this moment is by focusing exclusively on my role as Secretary of State,” Bellows stated during her Sunday announcement.

Troy Jackson gains momentum

The exit provides a massive boost to former state Senate President Troy Jackson. Jackson now holds a commanding lead in the race to secure delegates ahead of the state party’s July 25 nominating convention in Bangor. 

Shenna Bellows exits Maine Senate race clearing path for Troy Jackson
Shenna Bellows exits Maine Senate race clearing path for Troy Jackson

Supporters are quickly unifying around him to take on incumbent Republican Senator Susan Collins this November.

A call for democratic unity

With Bellows out, party leaders are pushing for a unified front. Democratic State Representative Nina Milliken praised Bellows as the best Secretary of State Maine has ever had.

Milliken expressed hope that Bellows and fellow candidate Nirav Shah would use their time at the upcoming convention to signal that “Maine has spoken and we are going to do everything we can to make sure that Troy Jackson beats Susan Collins in November.”

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