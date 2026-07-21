Charlie Puth subtly calls out Billie Eilish over past 'lazy' parents remarks

Charlie Puth has garnered attention over his recent TikTok repost, causing a frenzy on the internet.
Fans of the star noticed the See You Again singer reposted a viral post on the video-sharing platform, where a user slammed Billie Eilish over her past remarks about schooling and parents.
Billie Eilish on homeschooling and 'lazy' parents
In the 2019 interview with Pitchfork, which has resurfaced recently, Billie claimed that parents who send their children to traditional schools are "lay as f--k.
Crediting homeschooling for shaping her education and creativity, the singer noted, "I've never been to school. I grew up homeschooled, stayed homeschool, never was not homeschooled."
Reacting to the interview, which sparked immense backlash, TikTok user sistagrimm called out the Wildflower hitmaker, with the text on the video reading, "Billie Eilish is really tone deaf. Not everyone can home school their children," earning a repost from Charlie Puth.
Fans react to Charlie Puth's move
Fans were quick to notice the singer's social media move, as one comment read, "Not the charlie puth repost."
"Charlie puth reposting this is messy asf and I love it," another comment read.
On X, netizens hailed Charlie for his surprising move, quoting Taylor Swift lyrics from her track The Tortured Poets Department, "We declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist."
On a personal front, Charlie and his wife welcomed their first child, Jude Crawford Puth, in March 2026.
Speaking to GQ Hong Kong, Charlie shared that fatherhood has made him a better musician.
"It has actually allowed me to write better music because I no longer care so much about whether others will like it," he said.
Billie Eilish and Charlie Puth's relationship
While both the artists do not have any musical collaboration, they made headlines in January 2022 when Billie defended Charlie against Benny Blanco.
Reacting to the renowned producer calling Charlie "loser" for making TikTok all day, Billie addressed Benny, noting, "What do you do all day... literally the same thing," prompting the We Don't Talk Anymore singer to thanked her for the support.