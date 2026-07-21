Amitabh Bachchan sparks concern with cryptic hospitalization update: ‘in the ICU’

Amitabh Bachchan has left his fans worried with an unexpected update.
The Baghban star, who often connect with fans and offer them a glimpse into his thoughts and experiences by writing warm messages on his personal blogs, once again accessed the platform to provide his admirers with a major update.
On Monday, July 20, the Indian superstar worried fans by writing about hospitalization, undergoing surgery, and staying in the ICU in a cryptic post.
He also penned about the challenges of returning home and the physical and emotional toll of hospitalization.
In his blog, the 83-year-old actor wrote, ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming .."
Elaborating on the challenges that follow a hospital discharge, the Bhootnath actor added, "this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life."
"some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions...they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory. A choice each makes individually. Nothing wrong with either. Be well, be happy,” the post concluded.
Fans react to Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic post
Shortly after Amitabh Bachchan’s update made its way to social media, fans expressed concerns over Big B’s health and prayed for his recovery.
“Get well soon,” commented one, while another stated, “get well soon sir. We pray for u.”
A third asked, “How are you now Big B?”
About Amitabh Bachchan
Born on October 11, 1942, Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian actor, playback singer, and producer who primarily works in Hindi cinema.
Through his impressive career spanning seven decades and appearances in more than 200 movies, the actor has established himself as one of the greatest, most accomplished, and commercially successful stars in the history of Indian cinema.