Trending
  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Amitabh Bachchan sparks concern with cryptic hospitalization update: ‘in the ICU’

The ‘Baghban’ star worries fans by hinting at undergoing surgery and staying in the ICU in latest post

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Amitabh Bachchan sparks concern with cryptic hospitalization update: ‘in the ICU’
Amitabh Bachchan sparks concern with cryptic hospitalization update: ‘in the ICU’

Amitabh Bachchan has left his fans worried with an unexpected update.

The Baghban star, who often connect with fans and offer them a glimpse into his thoughts and experiences by writing warm messages on his personal blogs, once again accessed the platform to provide his admirers with a major update.

On Monday, July 20, the Indian superstar worried fans by writing about hospitalization, undergoing surgery, and staying in the ICU in a cryptic post.

He also penned about the challenges of returning home and the physical and emotional toll of hospitalization.

In his blog, the 83-year-old actor wrote, ".. in Hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff .. a discharge .. and a homecoming .."


Elaborating on the challenges that follow a hospital discharge, the Bhootnath actor added, "this homecoming period is the most difficult phase .. physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you .. this is the most difficult phase of your life."

"some brave it .. some succumb .. they that strive and be brave ever remain Champions...they that do not, get reconciled and live, exist in the past glory. A choice each makes individually. Nothing wrong with either. Be well, be happy,” the post concluded.

Fans react to Amitabh Bachchan’s cryptic post

Shortly after Amitabh Bachchan’s update made its way to social media, fans expressed concerns over Big B’s health and prayed for his recovery.

“Get well soon,” commented one, while another stated, “get well soon sir. We pray for u.”

A third asked, “How are you now Big B?”

About Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

Born on October 11, 1942, Amitabh Bachchan is an Indian actor, playback singer, and producer who primarily works in Hindi cinema.

Through his impressive career spanning seven decades and appearances in more than 200 movies, the actor has established himself as one of the greatest, most accomplished, and commercially successful stars in the history of Indian cinema.

Preity Zinta backs CJP protest, urges government to hold 'meaningful dialogue'
Preity Zinta backs CJP protest, urges government to hold 'meaningful dialogue'
Arijit Singh's manager breaks silence on playback comeback reports
Arijit Singh's manager breaks silence on playback comeback reports
Salman Khan starrer 'Maatrubhumi' finally set for release after major hurdles
Salman Khan starrer 'Maatrubhumi' finally set for release after major hurdles
Akshay Kumar dodges major mishap as Saif Ali Khan, Taimur burst into laughter
Akshay Kumar dodges major mishap as Saif Ali Khan, Taimur burst into laughter
‘Ramayana’ trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi earn ‘Jawan’ director Atlee’s praise
‘Ramayana’ trailer: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi earn ‘Jawan’ director Atlee’s praise
Akshay Kumar debuts new look, makes surprise appearance with Saif Ali Khan in UK
Akshay Kumar debuts new look, makes surprise appearance with Saif Ali Khan in UK
Salman Khan addresses health speculation in cryptic update
Salman Khan addresses health speculation in cryptic update
Katrina Kaif makes heartfelt confession about son Vihaan in 43rd birthday post
Katrina Kaif makes heartfelt confession about son Vihaan in 43rd birthday post
Kartik Aaryan screams with joy after winning first National Film Award: Watch
Kartik Aaryan screams with joy after winning first National Film Award: Watch
Yami Gautam wins Best Actor National Film Award for ‘Article 370’: ‘Honored’
Yami Gautam wins Best Actor National Film Award for ‘Article 370’: ‘Honored’
Priyanka Chopra stuns in first look from Rajamouli's ‘Varanasi’
Priyanka Chopra stuns in first look from Rajamouli's ‘Varanasi’
‘OMG 2’ makers accuse Paresh Rawal of ‘stealing’ their creation amid credit dispute
‘OMG 2’ makers accuse Paresh Rawal of ‘stealing’ their creation amid credit dispute

Popular News

Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16

Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16
7 minutes ago
Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities

Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities
2 hours ago
Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged

Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged
2 hours ago