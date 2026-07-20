Barron Trump makes rare World Cup appearance amid Donald Trump's awkward moment

Barron Trump quietly stole the spotlight following the FIFA World Cup final after he was photographed sharing a warm exchange with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, moments after his father, Donald Trump, became the centre of an awkward on-field moment.
According to Hello!, the 20-year-old made a rare public appearance alongside his parents, President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump, at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey as Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to claim their second FIFA World Cup title.
While much of the attention fell on the President's unexpected role in Spain's trophy celebrations, Barron appeared relaxed backstage as he smiled and chatted with Infantino following the medal ceremony.
The towering First Son, dressed in a navy suit with a bright red tie matching his father's, was seen laughing as the FIFA president pointed towards him while Donald looked on nearby.
Earlier in the afternoon, Donald joined Infantino on the pitch to present medals and individual awards before handing the World Cup trophy to Spain captain Rodri.
However, when Spain's jubilant squad gathered for the traditional trophy lift, the President unexpectedly remained on stage alongside the players.
As confetti cannons exploded around the celebrating team, Trump stood applauding just feet away from the players while Infantino appeared to encourage him to move aside before ultimately laughing off the moment.
The unusual scene quickly spread across social media, with many viewers surprised to see the President remain in the team's official celebration photographs.
Trump's appearance on the pitch came after loud boos echoed around MetLife Stadium as he and Infantino walked onto the field before the presentation ceremony.
The President also presented silver medals to Argentina's players following their heartbreaking defeat, including captain Lionel Messi, who was making what is widely expected to be his final World Cup appearance.