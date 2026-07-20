Trump claims Iran ‘lost almost military’ as US launches strikes for 9th night

President Donald Trump says the latest strikes by the US hit Iran "very hard", adding that the attacks were "in honour" of three US soldiers killed in recent days, two in Jordan, one in Iraq.
According to BBC, In the early hours of Monday local time, US Central Command (Centcom) said it had launched a "new wave" of strikes for the ninth consecutive night as explosions were heard across Iran.
The US said it had targeted military sites and communications networks to "further diminish" Tehran's attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran said it had responded with a "surprise attack" in Syria and targeted US aircraft at Jordan's Aqaba airport.
Elsewhere in the region, Kuwait's armed forces said they had intercepted Iranian drones.
On the US strikes, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that several cities had been hit including Tabriz, Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini.
There were also Iranian state media reports that two oil tankers had exploded as the vessels tried to cross the strait.
The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the tankers were going through what it called an "unsafe and hazardous southern route" of the strait and "exploded and were brought to a halt". Centcom disputed the claims.