World
  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
World

Trump claims Iran ‘lost almost military’ as US launches strikes for 9th night

President Trump says US hit Iran 'in honor' of 3 soldiers killed in Jordan, Iraq attacks

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Trump claims Iran ‘lost almost military’ as US launches strikes for 9th night
Trump claims Iran ‘lost almost military’ as US launches strikes for 9th night

President Donald Trump says the latest strikes by the US hit Iran "very hard", adding that the attacks were "in honour" of three US soldiers killed in recent days, two in Jordan, one in Iraq.

According to BBC, In the early hours of Monday local time, US Central Command (Centcom) said it had launched a "new wave" of strikes for the ninth consecutive night as explosions were heard across Iran.

The US said it had targeted military sites and communications networks to "further diminish" Tehran's attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran said it had responded with a "surprise attack" in Syria and targeted US aircraft at Jordan's Aqaba airport.

Elsewhere in the region, Kuwait's armed forces said they had intercepted Iranian drones.

On the US strikes, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported that several cities had been hit including Tabriz, Chabahar, Konarak, Bandar Mahshahr and Bandar Imam Khomeini.

There were also Iranian state media reports that two oil tankers had exploded as the vessels tried to cross the strait.

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said the tankers were going through what it called an "unsafe and hazardous southern route" of the strait and "exploded and were brought to a halt". Centcom disputed the claims.

JD Vance, Usha welcome baby boy, reveal name in heartfelt post
JD Vance, Usha welcome baby boy, reveal name in heartfelt post
Shenna Bellows drops out of Maine Senate race, boosting Troy Jackson
Shenna Bellows drops out of Maine Senate race, boosting Troy Jackson
Russia launches largest Kyiv ballistic missile attack since war began
Russia launches largest Kyiv ballistic missile attack since war began
British steel nationalization: China’s Jingye Group demands compensation from UK government
British steel nationalization: China’s Jingye Group demands compensation from UK government
U.S. ambassador’s Superyacht tour sparks protest in Italy
U.S. ambassador’s Superyacht tour sparks protest in Italy
Russia unleashes biggest ballistic missile attack of war on Kyiv
Russia unleashes biggest ballistic missile attack of war on Kyiv
US launches new strikes on Iran after two soldiers killed in Jordan
US launches new strikes on Iran after two soldiers killed in Jordan
Zohran Mamdani sends stern warning to Netanyahu over possible UN visit
Zohran Mamdani sends stern warning to Netanyahu over possible UN visit
Tate brothers arrested in Miami as UK seeks extradition over sexual offenses
Tate brothers arrested in Miami as UK seeks extradition over sexual offenses
Iran Supreme Leader: Trump’s signature ‘worthless’ as peace deal collapses
Iran Supreme Leader: Trump’s signature ‘worthless’ as peace deal collapses
German conservative leader Jens Spahn resigns amid surrogacy
German conservative leader Jens Spahn resigns amid surrogacy
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan accuser speaks out on misconduct
ICC prosecutor Karim Khan accuser speaks out on misconduct

Popular News

Gracie Abrams stuns fans with surprise announcement after 'Daughter From Hell' release

Gracie Abrams stuns fans with surprise announcement after 'Daughter From Hell' release
an hour ago
Barron Trump makes rare World Cup appearance amid Donald Trump's awkward moment

Barron Trump makes rare World Cup appearance amid Donald Trump's awkward moment
39 minutes ago
Lamine Yamal pays heartfelt tribute to Messi as Spain wins 2026 World Cup

Lamine Yamal pays heartfelt tribute to Messi as Spain wins 2026 World Cup
4 hours ago