Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities

Enjoy the most of your adventure with the latest Blox Fruits codes, providing free XP boosts and resets to power up your journey.
Whether you have just started or refining your build, these Blox Fruits codes will assist you progress faster while exploring islands, involving in combats with bosses, and experiencing the thrill of a One Piece-inspired world.
Blox Fruits codes for July 2026
Here's a list of Roblox Blox Fruits codes for July 2026
- EASTEREXP - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- KITT_RESET - Free Stat Reset
- SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- AXIORE - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- BIGNEWS - In-game title "BIGNEWS"
- BLUXXY - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- CHANDLER - 0 Beli joke code ($0)
- ENYU_IS_PRO - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- FUDD10 - 1 Beli ($1)
- FUDD10_V2 - 2 Beli ($2)
- JCWK - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- KITTGAMING - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- MAGICBUS - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- STARCODEHEO - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- STRAWHATMAINE - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2CAPTAINMAUI - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2DAIGROCK - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2FER999 - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 - 2x EXP for 30 minutes
- SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 - Free Stat Reset
- SUB2NOOBMASTER123 - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- SUB2UNCLEKIZARU - Free Stat Reset
- TANTAIGAMING - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
- THEGREATACE - 2x EXP for 20 minutes
Blox Fruits codes (expired)
- LIGHTNINGABUSE
- 1lostadmin
- GAMERROBOT_YT
- RESET_5B
- ADMINFIGHT
- GIFTING_HOURS
- BANEXPLOIT
- NOMOREHACK
- BossBuild
- GetPranked
- EARN_FRUITS
- FIGHT4FRUIT
- NOEXPLOITER
- NOOB2ADMIN
- CODESLIDE
- ADMINHACKED
- ADMINDARES
- FRUITCONCEPTS
- KRAZYDARES
- TRIPLEABUSE
- SEATROLLING
- 24NOADMIN
- REWARDFUN
- NEWTROLL
- SECRET_ADMIN
- ADMIN_TROLL
- youtuber_shipbattle
- JULYUPDATE_RESET
- STAFFBATTLE
- ADMIN_STRENGTH
- DRAGONABUSE
- NOOB2PRO
- DEVSCOOKING
- CINCODEMAYO_BOOST
- CODE_SERVICIO
- 15B_BESTBROTHERS
- NOOB_REFUND
- TY_FOR_WATCHING
- GAMER_ROBOT_1M
- ADMINGIVEAWAY
- SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET
- EXP_5B
- 1BILLION
- 1MLIKES_RESET
- 2BILLION
- 3BVISITS
- CONTROL
- POINTSRESET
- SHUTDOWNFIX2
- THIRDSEA
- UPDATE10
- UPDATE11
- UPD14
- UPD15
- UPD16
- XMASEXP
- XMASRESET
FAQs:
How Blox Fruits codes help you to accelerate your progress?
Blox Fruits codes are considered to be the easiest and free way to get bonuses and boosts. Most of the codes, which are usually shared on the developer's YouTube channel, give you free character EXP by granting you a certain amount of time during which the XP you gain is doubled.
How to redeem Blox Fruits codes:
Here are the steps to redeem Roblox Blox Fruits codes:
1: Firstly launch Blox Fruits in Roblox.
2: Choose a side.
3: After loading in, click on the cog symbol on the left of the screen > tap 'Redeem.'
4: Now insert any of the above-mentioned Roblox Blox Fruits code.