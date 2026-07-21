Sports
  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 5 minutes ago
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16

Brandon McNulty unhurt after pre-race road rage crash

  • By Najam-ul-Saqib
  • Updated 5 minutes ago
Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16
Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16

American cyclist Brandon McNulty faced a dangerous situation on Tuesday before Stage 16 of the Tour de France. While riding his bicycle on a public road toward the start of the individual time trial, an aggressive driver confronted him in an apparent road rage incident.

Angry driver causes road crash

The scary encounter occurred after a furious motorist passed the rider and abruptly slammed on the brakes. UAE Team Emirates manager Mauro Gianetti explained that:


“He was just coming to the start with a bike and one car was a little bit upset behind him, we don’t know why.” Gianetti added that “he overtook Brandon and he stopped the car and unfortunately Brandon he crashed into the car.”

Team confirms no major injuries

Fortunately, McNulty avoided serious harm during the unexpected impact. Assessing the physical condition of the rider, Gianetti noted that “apparently, it’s nothing so big and it’s all good but it was not nice.”

Brandon McNulty unhurt after pre-race road rage crash
Brandon McNulty unhurt after pre-race road rage crash

Team representatives clarified that the driver involved was a member of the general public and had no connection to the official race organization.

McNulty cleared to continue race

Despite the frightening pre-race collision, McNulty was cleared by medical officials to start the technical 26.1-kilometers stage as scheduled. The Phoenix native remains a crucial mountain helper for overall race leader Tadej Pogacar as the Tour heads into its final week of competition.

Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero brace for ESPN layoff after Ryan Clark exit: Here’s why
Karl Ravech, Tom Pelissero brace for ESPN layoff after Ryan Clark exit: Here’s why
David Beckham joins Fortnite with new icon series collection
David Beckham joins Fortnite with new icon series collection
Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities
Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities
GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?
GTA 6 trailer 3 release: When could Rockstar unveil next trailer?
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García cheated on her ex for football star? Find out
Lamine Yamal’s girlfriend Inés García cheated on her ex for football star? Find out
FIFA opens disciplinary investigation into Argentina after 2026 World Cup final chaos
FIFA opens disciplinary investigation into Argentina after 2026 World Cup final chaos
FIFA crops Donald Trump out of Spain’s official World Cup victory photo
FIFA crops Donald Trump out of Spain’s official World Cup victory photo
Cristiano Ronaldo ignites FIFA corruption debate after World Cup heartbreak
Cristiano Ronaldo ignites FIFA corruption debate after World Cup heartbreak
Travis Kelce flaunts Taylor Swift ring as he prepares for ‘last dance'
Travis Kelce flaunts Taylor Swift ring as he prepares for ‘last dance'
Lionel Messi makes ‘painful’ confession after Argentina’s World Cup final loss
Lionel Messi makes ‘painful’ confession after Argentina’s World Cup final loss
Ryan Clark fired from ESPN on air during ‘NFL Live’ after $2M contract renewal
Ryan Clark fired from ESPN on air during ‘NFL Live’ after $2M contract renewal
Ferran Torres celebrates Spain's victory with heartfelt childhood photo
Ferran Torres celebrates Spain's victory with heartfelt childhood photo

Popular News

Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16

Tour de France: Brandon McNulty crashes after road rage incident before stage 16
5 minutes ago
Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities

Blox Fruits codes for July 2026 to unlock powerful capablities
2 hours ago
Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged

Ann Widdecombe killed in targeted home attack, suspect Joshua Kerry charged
2 hours ago