Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession on Ozzy's first death anniversary

Sharon Osbourne, the widow of Ozzy, sat with the BBC for a rare interview, discussing the musician's hospital visit and asking fans to play music "really loud" to remember the heavy metal pioneer on his first death anniversary.
'Ozzy knew he was dying'
Speaking to BBC Radio WM, Sharon revealed that two weeks before his final concert, Ozzy's doctors told him he was dying and urged him to cancel his show.
He played the "Back to the Beginning" show in his hometown Birmingham on July 5 last year.
"Ozzy knew that he was dying. He was told two weeks before the show that he was dying, and they said 'Don't do the show,'" she said.
The Black Sabbath frontman, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's in 2019, dismissed the doctor's advice and said, "Yeah, right. Get out of here."
Sharone shared that she wanted people to "remember how funny he was - funny and charismatic and real".
First 'Ozzy Day' in Birmingham
The 73-year-old was in her late husband's hometown of Birmingham as the city prepared to hold its first Ozzy Day on Wednesday, July 22, the date of his death, to celebrate the musician's life.
During his last show, Ozzy performed while sitting in a black, throne-like chair topped with a bat at the mega-concert at the Villa Park stadium.
The concert raised money for three charities, including Cure Parkinson's, Acorns Children's Hospice and Birmingham Children's Hospital's charity.
He was reunited with the original members of the band, while other rock and metal legends, including Metallica, Guns N' Roses and Alice in Chains, also performed.
The Prince of Darkness died last year at the age of 76, following a series of health problems.