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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 30 minutes ago
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Carlos Alcaraz yacht getaway with Claudia Canals sparks buzz amid dating rumors

Carlos Alcaraz enjoys romantic getaway with Claudia Canals in Italy during tennis break

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 30 minutes ago
Carlos Alcaraz yacht getaway with Claudia Canals sparks buzz amid dating rumors
Carlos Alcaraz yacht getaway with Claudia Canals sparks buzz amid dating rumors

Carlos Alcaraz status might have been changed from single after his mystery girl identity revealed.

According to The New York Post, photos emerged Monday of Alcaraz on a boat along the coastline of Italy with who appeared to be Spanish entrepreneur and digital marketing professional Claudia Canals.


Canals posted on Instagram in a similar bikini with a cheeky caption, all but confirming the two Spaniards went on vacation together.

Canals, who was on “Temptation Island” in her home country, wrote in Spanish, “I’m pretty good at tennis too; my serve lets me down a bit, but I’m working on it."

The photos of Canals, Alcaraz and a few others were allegedly taken earlier this month in the water near the Amalfi Coast.

Alcaraz and Canals have not publicly announced a relationship, though photos showed the two of them touching faces and playfully pushing each other into the water.

The photos come a year after Alcaraz was rumored to be in a relationship with Sports Illustrated model Brooks Nader during the U.S. Open in 2025.

Nader was allegedly dating both Jannick Sinner and Alcaraz at this time, and was asked about it on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“I mean, dating is such a loose term these days,” Nader said about dating both Alcaraz and Sinner simultaneously. “It’s just you know— I don’t know. By the way, my only thing is guys do it all the time. So why can’t I do it?”

Alcaraz recently made a public appearance at the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina.

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