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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Lamine Yamal breaks silence amid girlfriend Inés García cheating rumors

Inés García hit with cheating allegations after relationship with Spain’s Lamine Yamal

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Lamine Yamal breaks silence amid girlfriend Ines Garcia cheating rumors
Lamine Yamal breaks silence amid girlfriend Ines Garcia cheating rumors

Lamine Yamal has broken his silence after girlfriend Inés García hit with cheating allegation.

A day after Spanish social media influencer issued a clarification of the rumours surrounding her past relationship, the Barcelona star shared a new picture with his new obsession.

Taking to Instagram early on Wednesday, July 22, the 19-year-old posted a new picture with 2026 FIFA World Cup with a caption, “6 am, photo I had lying around.”


Spain in the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals on Sunday, July 19, claimed a dominating 1-0 win over the defending champion Argentina after Ferran Torres’ extra time goal.

After beating Lionel Messi’s side Spain lifted the second world cup trophy 16 years after winning first FIFA tournament. 

Inés García cheating controversy

Just days after making her and Lamine’s relationship public with a heartfelt Instagram post, Inés García found herself at the center of a shocking controversy stemmed from a comment underneath her former boyfriend’s post gained traction on social media.

An alleged Instagram post from May, featuring the beauty influencer cozying upto her ex at what appeared to be a wedding started making rounds on the internet after some influencers used is as evidence to prove that she dumped her former partner after receiving a message from Lamine.

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