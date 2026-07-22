Red Sox surge into playoff picture with historic winning streak

The Boston Red Sox have completely transformed their season after putting together a remarkable multi-game winning streak. Following a sluggish start to the year, the team found its groove in late June and July, winning games with strong pitching and timely hitting.
Climbing the standings
By sweeping series against several opponents – including the Los Angeles Angels, Chicago White Sox, New York Mets and Tampa Bay Rays – Boston has surged, climbed back toward and past the .500 mark in some stretches and grabbed a vital American League Wild Card position.
Their impressive run has ignited postseason expectations across New England, proving that the squad can compete wit top contenders. As Cora has noted, the team is built to fight through ups and downs.
Fans feel the energy
The surge has brought intense excitement back to Fenway Park, where strong crowds have cheered the team. Longtime supporters who were once anxious about the team’s direction are now embracing the turnaround.
The electric atmosphere has been palpable as Boston rides one of the longest winning streaks in franchise history.
Focused on October
With momentum on their side, the Red Sox aim to maintain this high level of play into late summer. The front office and players now share a renewed focus as the trade deadline approaches. Boston aims to keep climbing the standings and turn this hot streak into a playoff push.