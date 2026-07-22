Miami Heat addresses LeBron James deleted video after ‘leak’ sparks frenzy

LeBron James might have already made another huge NBA decision or someone from the Miami Heat really messed up.
According to TalkSport, With James in the middle of an unprecedented free agency period, the leading scorer in NBA history has been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers, Golden State Warriors, Philadelphia 76ers and Heat, among others.
Even NBA Commissioner Adam Silver has stated that league is delaying the release of its 2026-27 schedule until The King picks his new team.
Silver recently said at the Game Plan Summit, "The way I think about it is, we have to finish up the schedule. And where LeBron plays will affect the schedule.”
"So, I would like him to make his announcement already, so we can finish the schedule, because, as you might imagine, the teams are calling us, the networks are calling us, and everybody wants to lock in the schedule. But it will influence how we set the schedule, how we set opening week, Christmas Day, etc. So, I need him to make a decision," he added.
Miami heat ‘accidently’ post LeBron James video
A Heat spokesperson told the Miami Herald's Anthony Chiang on Tuesday night that the video was "mistakenly made public" by the team's social media department for "the possibility of James eventually deciding to join the Heat this offseason." There is no validity to the video.
It is worth noting that James last month announced that he was going to leave Los Angeles Lakers and continue his NBA career somewhere else. The 41-year-old’s free agency quickly became top headline of the league.