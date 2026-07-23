Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau's wedding plans involve Governor Gavin Newsom? What to know 

After Taylor Swift's extravagant wedding, another pop star is aiming to tie the knot but in the presence of a notable US governor.
As reported by RadarOnline.com, the Firework singer and former Canadian prime minister are planning to wed and want California governor Gavin Newsom to officiate the ceremony.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is pair's 'first choice'
Katy and Justin have been romantically involved for less than a year, and while the couple are still getting familiar with each other's families, a source claimed, "Gov. Newsom is absolutely their first choice to officiate the nuptials."
The insider added that Gavin, a long-term supporter of the pair, "sees Justin as a kindred spirit and thinks Katy is nothing short of a force of nature".
"Newsom is a friend and a supporter who's been there for key moments of their relationship, like when they attended the World Economic Forum in Davos this past winter, and he shares their passion for changing the world in a positive way," the source noted.
It was also revealed that Katy and Justin are spending most of their time together at her house in Southern California, and after their marriage, they will be "a California couple".
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau key players in Gov. Newsom presidential race
Gov. Newsom "appreciates" Katy for spending time in California with Justin as "he's going to need her and Justin's support if and when he runs for president," said the insider.
"In other words, Newsom getting behind Justin and Katy as a couple is an arrangement that absolutely benefits all parties."
Moreover, it will not be the first time tying the knot for both Justin and Katy, as the former prime minister shares three children with ex-wife Sophie Grégoire. They were wed from 2005 until their split in 2023.
Katy Perry was also married to accused rapist Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012, following which she was in a relationship with Orlando Bloom from 2016 to 2025, with whom she shares her 5-year-old daughter Daisy.