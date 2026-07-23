Paul Wesley opens up about Nina Dobrev friendship & Ian Somerhalder bond

Paul Wesley has opened up about where he stands with former The Vampire Diaries co-star Nina Dobrev, while revealing that his friendship with Ian Somerhalder has become the "longest relationship" of his life.
While conversing on Call Her Daddy, the 43 year-old actor revealed things stand with his The Vampire Diaries co-stars.
“Look, so it’s very public that Nina and I had this very fun kind of back and forth relationship…in the beginning, we didn’t get along and that’s highly publicized,” he explained.
Wesley went on to address how they eventually reunited for their new show You Deserve to Know.
He mentioned, “That’s something she’s spoken about, I’ve spoken about it, so it’s not like it’s breaking news. And now we’re such good friends and I absolutely adore her and it’s one of these things…it’s not like the show ended and we’re like, ‘Let’s do something together.’ We would see each other, we’d stay in touch, and then enough time went on…we kept saying, ‘We should do something, you know? And let’s make it special. Let’s really make it great,’ and so we were trying to find something for years. Then we would not talk about it for two years, and then another, ‘Oh, we should do this,’ until finally You Deserve to Know came about and we’re like, ‘This is it. Let’s do this.'”
Upon asking about Ian’s jealousy, he said: “Maybe we need to call a friend and ask him if he’s jealous right now…deep down inside, you know, he wants to be written in.”
Wesley also shared sitting courtside at a Knicks game with Nina.
He said he recently invited Dobrev, who has moved to New York full-time, to join him at a Knicks game, noting that NBA star Jalen Brunson and his wife are longtime The Vampire Diaries fans.
Wesley stated, “I texted him right before the game. I was like, ‘Hey, just so you know, I’m bringing Elena to the game,’ and he’s like, ‘No way,’ and it’s so funny because that game was like a blowout. They blew away. I forget who they were playing, but I think they won by like 50 points, which is unheard of and I was like, ‘Jalen‘s doing this for Elena, isn’t he?’ I know he is.”
Paul Wesley on Ian Somerhalder bond
Sharing about his bond with Ian, he stated, “I call him the Smolder Holder. Just Smoldy. I call him Smoldy Pants. For years, I called him Smoldy Pants. I still do. I think deep down inside he likes it.”
And as for Ian‘s nickname for him? “F–k face probably.”
Wesley noted, “It’s like we’re in a marriage, you know? It’s like we started off as colleagues working together. Then we’re like best friends. Then we’re like, ‘Okay, we see each other every day for eight years. I love you,’ but also then we’re like brothers. Then now we have this business together. It’s like we are so, it is such a complex. It’s like my longest relationship I’ve ever had in my life…I feel like we’ve been together for 20 years, and I know what he’s going to say before he’s even going to say it and he knows what I’m going to say and we’re yin and yang…we bicker. We hug it out.”
About The Vampire Diaries
The Vampire Diaries features a supernatural ensemble set in the fictional town of Mystic Falls, Virginia. The story centers around teenager Elena Gilbert, who is caught in a love triangle between two vampire brothers, Stefan and Damon Salvatore.