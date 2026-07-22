Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Angelina Jolie not 'angry' after daughter Vivienne files petition to drop dad's name

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, has filed to drop her dad's last name after turning 18

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Angelina Jolie not angry after daughter Vivienne files petition to drop dads name
Angelina Jolie not 'angry' after daughter Vivienne files petition to drop dad's name

Angelina Jolie remained committed to moving forward and healing as daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt became the latest of her children to file a petition to drop dad Brad Pitt's last name.

A source close to the actress told Page Six, "Angie hasn't been fighting and isn't angry. She just wants everyone to heal."

"If people knew the whole truth they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them," the insider noted. "The fact they aren't speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency."

Vivienne Jolie-Pitt filed to drop dad's last name

Vivienne, who recently celebrated her 18th birthday, submitted paperwork on July 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting that her legal name be changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.

Marcheline Bertrand is the name of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress' late mom, who died in 2007 after a battle with ovarian and breast cancer.


As per the court documents, Vivienne had listed the reason for the change as "personal".

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce

Vivienne's filing marks the latest development in the years-long family rift that has unfolded since Brad and Angelina's highly publicised split in 2016.

The pair finalised their divorce in December 2024, ending more than eight years of legal proceedings after the Maleficent actress first filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016.

Brad and Angelina share six children together: Maddox, 24; Pax, 22; Zahara, 21; Shiloh, 19; and twins Knox and Vivienne.

Angelina Jolie with her children
Angelina Jolie with her children 


'Jolie-Pitt' siblings take steps to remove dad's name

Several of Vivienne's siblings have already taken similar steps to remove their dad's last name.

Shiloh successfully petitioned a Los Angeles court in May 2024 to remove "Pitt" from her last name shortly after turning 18.

Maddox also filed legal paperwork in May 2026 seeking to drop "Pitt" from his surname, citing personal reasons in court documents.

Prior to filing, he had already begun using "Maddox Jolie" professionally, including in the credits for the film Couture, which he worked on as an assistant director while his mother starred.

Moreover, on June 9, Zahara filed paperwork requesting to legally change her name from Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Jolie.

Knox had also appeared to distance himself from the Pitt surname before his twin's filing.

In June, the teenager used the name "Knox Jolie" on his high school diploma after graduating from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, Pax remains close with members of Brad's extended family despite having a strained relationship with the Oscar winner.

A source shared with Page Six that while Pax has "a relationship" with the Fight Club star's family, he "doesn't have much of a relationship with Brad".

Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession on Ozzy's first death anniversary
Sharon Osbourne makes shocking confession on Ozzy's first death anniversary
Jennifer Garner reveals hounding paparazzi incident during her marriage with ex Ben Affleck
Jennifer Garner reveals hounding paparazzi incident during her marriage with ex Ben Affleck
AI-generated 'The Odyssey' in the works as Elon Musk makes bold claims
AI-generated 'The Odyssey' in the works as Elon Musk makes bold claims
Selena Gomez shares 'greatest gift' she's ever received in emotional birthday note
Selena Gomez shares 'greatest gift' she's ever received in emotional birthday note
William Shatner, his daughter detail family's devastating double cancer ordeal
William Shatner, his daughter detail family's devastating double cancer ordeal
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's first Emmy nominations leave 'Wicked' fans thrilled
Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo's first Emmy nominations leave 'Wicked' fans thrilled
'Masters of the Universe' makers take major leap as new film debuts on Prime Video
'Masters of the Universe' makers take major leap as new film debuts on Prime Video
Jacob Elordi roasts 'Euphoria' director Sam Levinson as he revisits Nate Jacob's death scene
Jacob Elordi roasts 'Euphoria' director Sam Levinson as he revisits Nate Jacob's death scene
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow sues his mother for $1.2 million one year after actor's death
Malcolm-Jamal Warner's widow sues his mother for $1.2 million one year after actor's death
Cher faces $1m big blow despite victory over Sonny Bono's widow
Cher faces $1m big blow despite victory over Sonny Bono's widow
Millie Bobby Brown left 'devastated' after 'Godzilla' co-star Kalyee Hottle dies at 18
Millie Bobby Brown left 'devastated' after 'Godzilla' co-star Kalyee Hottle dies at 18
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ sees huge early demand ahead of blockbuster release
‘Avengers: Doomsday’ sees huge early demand ahead of blockbuster release

Popular News

Chiefs unveil $3B indoor stadium renderings: Built for noise in Kansas City

Chiefs unveil $3B indoor stadium renderings: Built for noise in Kansas City
2 hours ago
Dress To Impress codes for July 2026 for enhanced experience

Dress To Impress codes for July 2026 for enhanced experience
2 hours ago
Angelina Jolie not 'angry' after daughter Vivienne files petition to drop dad's name

Angelina Jolie not 'angry' after daughter Vivienne files petition to drop dad's name
3 hours ago