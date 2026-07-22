Angelina Jolie not 'angry' after daughter Vivienne files petition to drop dad's name

Angelina Jolie remained committed to moving forward and healing as daughter Vivienne Jolie-Pitt became the latest of her children to file a petition to drop dad Brad Pitt's last name.
A source close to the actress told Page Six, "Angie hasn't been fighting and isn't angry. She just wants everyone to heal."
"If people knew the whole truth they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them," the insider noted. "The fact they aren't speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency."
Vivienne Jolie-Pitt filed to drop dad's last name
Vivienne, who recently celebrated her 18th birthday, submitted paperwork on July 20 in Los Angeles Superior Court requesting that her legal name be changed from Vivienne Marcheline Jolie-Pitt to Vivienne Marcheline Jolie.
Marcheline Bertrand is the name of the Mr. & Mrs. Smith actress' late mom, who died in 2007 after a battle with ovarian and breast cancer.
As per the court documents, Vivienne had listed the reason for the change as "personal".
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce
Vivienne's filing marks the latest development in the years-long family rift that has unfolded since Brad and Angelina's highly publicised split in 2016.
The pair finalised their divorce in December 2024, ending more than eight years of legal proceedings after the Maleficent actress first filed to dissolve their marriage in September 2016.
Brad and Angelina share six children together: Maddox, 24; Pax, 22; Zahara, 21; Shiloh, 19; and twins Knox and Vivienne.
'Jolie-Pitt' siblings take steps to remove dad's name
Several of Vivienne's siblings have already taken similar steps to remove their dad's last name.
Shiloh successfully petitioned a Los Angeles court in May 2024 to remove "Pitt" from her last name shortly after turning 18.
Maddox also filed legal paperwork in May 2026 seeking to drop "Pitt" from his surname, citing personal reasons in court documents.
Prior to filing, he had already begun using "Maddox Jolie" professionally, including in the credits for the film Couture, which he worked on as an assistant director while his mother starred.
Moreover, on June 9, Zahara filed paperwork requesting to legally change her name from Zahara Jolie-Pitt to Zahara Jolie.
Knox had also appeared to distance himself from the Pitt surname before his twin's filing.
In June, the teenager used the name "Knox Jolie" on his high school diploma after graduating from Fusion Academy in Los Angeles.
Meanwhile, Pax remains close with members of Brad's extended family despite having a strained relationship with the Oscar winner.
A source shared with Page Six that while Pax has "a relationship" with the Fight Club star's family, he "doesn't have much of a relationship with Brad".