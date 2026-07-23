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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Tom Holland unveils next project after 'Brand New Day', returns to dance roots

Tom Holland shares exciting update about his next film as he reveals plans to dive back into dance studio

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Tom Holland unveils next project after Brand New Day, returns to dance roots
Tom Holland unveils next project after 'Brand New Day', returns to dance roots

Tom Holland is embracing one of his passions for his next role!

During an appearance on Good Morning America, the Spider-Man star shared that he has been training for the long-awaited Fred Astaire biopic.

Tom Holland is 'diving back into the dance studio'

"I now feel like I'm starting this chapter where I can't quite get away with being a teenager anymore," said the 30-year-old.

Holland added, "For me, what I love about my job is the challenges. We have Fred Astaire next, which is what we're planning on doing. And as soon as I finish with these tours, I'm diving back into the dance studio."

Tom Holland on dance practice for Fred Astaire biopic

The Odyssey actor shared that his first few dance sessions left him excited and terrified, and that he aims to "do Fred proud".

Holland shared that he wants to film the biopic completely on his own, without needing any stunt performers for the lengthy dance numbers.

The biopic, which will be directed by Paul King from a screenplay by Steven Levenson, was first announced in 2021, when Holland confirmed he had signed on to play Astaire.

At the time, he revealed that he learnt about his role during a FaceTime with producer Amy Pascal when he "was in the bath".

The exciting update about Fred Astaire's biopic came as Holland and Zendaya continue their promotion tours for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, set to hit theatres on July 31.

Notably, the film marks the married couple's fourth Spider-Man movie together after first meeting on the set of 2017's Spider-Man: Homecoming.

About Fred Astaire

Born in 1899, Fred Astaire kicked off his career at the age of four, performing on Broadway and in Vaudeville with his older sister, Adele.

He was cast as a featured dancer in the Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer production Dancing Lady (1933) after Adele retired in 1932.

Astaire, an American dancer onstage and in motion pictures, was best known for a number of highly successful musical comedy films.


His most notable dramatic roles were in On the Beach (1959); The Pleasure of His Company (1962); The Towering Inferno (1974), for which he received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actor; and Ghost Story (1981), his final film.

The 88-year-old was awarded an honorary Academy Award for his contributions to film in 1950, and he received a Life Achievement Award from the American Film Institute in 1981. 

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