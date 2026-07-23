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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Margaret Qualley stages strong comeback weeks after Jack Antonoff split

Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley parted ways after nearly three years of marriage

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Margaret Qualley stages strong comeback weeks after Jack Antonoff split
Margaret Qualley stages strong comeback weeks after Jack Antonoff split

Margaret Qualley is back to the spotlight with a strong comeback.

Fresh off her split from Jack Antonoff – her husband of nearly three years – the American actress bounced back with a striking return to her career, moving on from the recent heartbreak.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, July 22, PEOPLE shares a carousel of photos showing the 31-year-old actress oozing glamour in what marked her first appearance following the split news.

The snaps showed Qualley on the set of her upcoming movie Possession, which is a remake of Andrzej Zulawski’s 1981 cult classic.

Despite having almost no makeup on her face, Margaret Qualley stunned in the photos, exuding charm in an all-black look that included a striking dress featuring fitted bodice and sleeves with a flowing skirt, a pair of black leggings, and matching shoes.


Fans’ reactions

Expressing their thoughts, one of the fans commented, “getting a divorce and then starring in possession is everything. this performance will be from the heart omfg.”

“its giving nicole kidman after breaking up with tom cruise,” another stated.

A third quipped, “Lol she's running away from Anton.”

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff split


On July 8, it was reported that the Maid actress had separated from her music producer husband after nearly three years of marriage.

The lovebird, who were near to celebrating their third wedding anniversary next month, parted ways after their relationship became “rocky,” shared an insider.

Some sources also suggested that the split happened as a result of Antonoff’s “infidelity.” However, Qualley’s reps denied the buzz through an official statement, sharing the actress’s message.

“The narratives running in the press about Margaret and Jack are categorically untrue. There are no trust issues. There was no infidelity or anything outside of respect and partnership in this relationship,” they said.

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff
Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff

The statement continued, “They have deep love and care for one another. There are only two people in this marriage, and the sources who are talking to the press and commenting on their relationship are not people who know them. Please respect their privacy.”

Margaret Qualley’s Possession

Possession is an upcoming psychological horror film starring Margaret Qualley, Callum Turner, Paul Dano, and Diego Calva.

The movie follows the story of a woman whose life begins to unravel after she becomes haunted by a mysterious supernatural force, blurring the line between reality and obsession.

It is a remake of Andrzej Zulawski’s 1981 cult classic of the same name.

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