Inside Angelina Jolie's mindset as Vivienne makes big move away from 'Pitt'

Angelina Jolie is focused on helping her family move forward as daughter Vivienne seeks to legally remove "Pitt" from her surname.
“If people knew the whole truth, they would have more sympathy for the children and respect them,” a source close to Jolie said to the PEOPLE.
The tipster went on to reveal, “The fact they aren’t speaking ill or sharing things publicly only shows their decency.”
The source added, “Angie hasn’t been fighting and isn’t angry. She just wants everyone to heal.”
Vivienne has joined siblings Zahara, Maddox and Shiloh in seeking to legally drop "Pitt" from her surname, citing "personal" reasons in court documents.
Shiloh's name change was approved in August 2024, while Zahara's and Maddox's petitions are still pending.
Both have also published legal notices confirming their intent to change their names under California law.
Vivienne was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” in the Playbill for Broadway's The Outsiders in May 2024, reflecting an earlier move away from the Pitt surname.
“It’s sad to see someone repeatedly publicize their successful alienation of their children from the other parent,” a source close to Pitt, 62, previously told the outlet.
Now, Vivienne’s hearing is scheduled for November 2, according to the court documents.
Angelina Jolie shared her thoughts on her kids
“I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn’t you be?” Jolie told the outlet in October 2021.
She added, “We’re supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can’t figure out who they are if you don’t enthusiastically develop with them.”
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt split
The name changes follow years of reported tension between the children and Pitt after his 2016 split from Jolie.
Although their divorce was finalized in 2024, the former couple remain locked in a legal battle over Château Miraval, with Jolie recently accusing Pitt of misrepresenting her claims in court.