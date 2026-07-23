Chadwick Boseman's family challenges actor's widow over estate, makes major claims

Chadwick Boseman's family members have been embroiled in a legal battle over his estate, six years after his death.
As reported by Page Six, the 21 Bridges actor's two older brothers, Derrick and Kevin Boseman, filed a lawsuit on behalf of their parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman, against Chadwick's widow, Taylor Simone Ledward.
Derrick and Kevin Boseman make major claims against Taylor Simone Ledward
The filing urged the court to remove Taylor as administrator of Chadwick's estate and order her to distribute the late actor's assets to his parents.
According to the court documents, Taylor had not distributed her late husband's estate, including over $3.8 million in assets and cash, as ordered by a court back in 2022.
Derrick and Kevin claimed that Taylor, who inherited 50 per cent of the Black Panther actor's estate, was expected to distribute the other half between Chadwick's parents, with each of them receiving 25 per cent each.
Chadwick's brothers also allege in the filing that Taylor "failed to fully account" for her late husband's assets, including "royalties and residuals, image and intellectual property rights, real property, a previously undisclosed bank account, and other personal property".
The brothers claimed that the widow, who previously claimed Chadwick's assets included $241,000 in an IRA, $3.3 million in stock for Chadwick Boseman, Inc. and $151,000 in cash, "failed to officially account for … numerous residual payments from SAG-AFTRA dating between 2020 and the present".
The brothers claim Taylor "blocked" them from "pursuing lucrative business opportunities that might benefit [Chadwick’s] elderly parents".
Chadwick's brothers also allege that Taylor is controlling the actor's name, image, and other intellectual property, which legally belong to Chadwick's heirs.
The documents claimed that the rights are managed by Chadwick Boseman Inc., which is handled by Taylor, who continuous to "profit from [Chadwick's] fame".
Chadwick Boseman's death
Chadwick Boseman died at the age of 43 on August 28, 2020, following a secret and year-long battle with colon cancer.
Moreover, the 42 actor and Taylor, who had been romantically involved since 2015, tied the knot in the final months of the actor's life.