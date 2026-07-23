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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Robert Pattinson’s ‘Primetime’ sets release date as it eyes Venice Film Festival glory

‘Primetime’ starring Robert Pattinson is set to debut at the 2026 Venice Film Festival

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Robert Pattinson’s ‘Primetime’ sets release date as it eyes Venice Film Festival glory
Robert Pattinson’s ‘Primetime’ sets release date as it eyes Venice Film Festival glory

Robert Pattinson is once again set to dominate the big screens.

On Thursday, July 23, Deadline reported that the 40-year-old English actor’s upcoming movie, Primetime, has set a release date as it earned a slot at the Venice Film Festival 2026.

As per the update, Primetime, which is a crime psychological thriller film based on Chris Hansen’s TV news magazine program To Catch a Predator, is slated to hit cinemas on September 25, 2026.

Directed by Lance Oppenheim, the movie tells the story of journalist Chris Hansen in 2006 as he works to make television history with the groundbreaking investigative TV series To Catch a Predator.


In the film, Pattinson stars as the NBC Dateline journalist, portraying his efforts to expose suspected child predators using undercover decoys and law enforcement.

Primetime explores the making of the TV’s most talked-about investigative shows and take viewers behind the scenes of it.

Written by Ajon Singh, the upcoming movie is produced by Robert Pattinson alongside Brighton McCloskey through their company Icki Eneo Arlo.

Joining The Odyssey star in the cast are Merritt Wever, Skyler Gisondo and Phoebe Bridgers.

Primetime official teaser


Fans’ reactions

Shortly after the release date for Primetime was announced, fans began expressing their excitement and gushing over Robert Pattinson on Instagram.

On Deadline’s post, a fan stated, “Robert Pattinson range is awesome from the Batman to the Odyssey,he deserves an Oscar.”

“Imagine Robert Pattinson gets nominations in Best Actor for this film and Best Supporting Actor in either Dune 3 or The Odyssey,” commented a second.

While a surprised fan questioned, “does he ever sleep?”

Robert Pattinson’s upcoming movies

Fresh off the success of his recent movies The Drama and The Odyssey, Robert Pattinson still has multiple projects in the pipeline, including Primetime, Dune: Part Three, Here Comes the Flood, and The Batman: Part II.

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