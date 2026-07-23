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  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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Kaylee Hottle death takes new turn as official cause revealed

The 'Godzilla vs. Kong' star's father Joshua Hottle confirmed that she died on July 21

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Kaylee Hottle death takes new turn as official cause revealed
Kaylee Hottle death takes new turn as official cause revealed

The cause of death of Godzilla vs. Kong actress Kaylee Hottle has been confirmed after the 18-year-old died in a tragic car crash, with authorities revealing the injuries that led to her death.

According to TMZ, Hottle's father Joshua Hottle confirmed that the 18-year-old actress died following a car accident on July 21.

She died of multiple blunt force injuries following a July 21 car crash

The Maryland Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that Hottle died from multiple blunt force injuries and ruled the death accidental.

Joshua shared a video on Facebook on the morning of July 21 announcing the heartbreaking news of her death in American Sign Language.

“I am taking a flight that I never would like to take,” he wrote in the caption.

In the emotional video, Joshua said he was heading to Maryland from Texas following his daughter's death.

Investigation on Kaylee Hottle’s death

An investigation by the Frederick County Sheriff's Office found that the fatal crash involved a single 1995 Honda Accord on Windsor Road in Ijamsville, Maryland.

As per the investigation, a 19-year-old man from Frederick was driving the vehicle with two other passengers in the early hours of July 21. 

The car was traveling down a two-lane road when it drifted off the right side and struck a culvert.

“Excessive speed is believed to be a contributing factor in the collision,” a release from the sheriff’s office read.

Who is Godzilla vs. Kong actress Kaylee Hottle

Born into a multigenerational Deaf family, Kaylee's acting career began after appearing in a 2017 advertisement for an American Sign Language app.

She made her film debut as fan-favourite Jia in 2021's Godzilla vs. Kong.

Hottle reprised the role in 2024's Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, returning as Jia alongside Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry.

In addition to the MonsterVerse franchise, Hottle starred in an episode of Magnum P.I. and received a 2024 Saturn Award nomination for her performance in Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

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