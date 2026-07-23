Nicole Kidman fuels romance buzz with private equity investor after Italy outing

Nicole Kidman seems to be off the market, as she was spotted with a private equity investor outside a Portofino, Italy, hotel over the weekend.
Who is the mystery man seen with Nicole Kidman?
According to the pictures obtained by Page Six, the Practical Magic actress looked gorgeous in a silky cream camisole and matching skirt while standing close to the businessman named Michael Reinstein.
The Regent founder, who rocked a blue shirt, shared smiles with Nicole before departing.
Michael is a Los Angeles native who founded his global private equity firm in 2013, where he served as chairman and chief investment officer.
Furthermore, he is the co-founder of the USN television network.
Nicole Kidman linked to another businessman
The outing came after it was reported that businessman Paul Salem was romantically pursuing the actress in February.
In early June, celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi shared an Instagram post about Nicole, revealing, "As discussed in the June 11 podcast episode of Deux/U, a source tells Deuxmoi that Nicole Kidman is allegedly dating a high-profile entertainment executive."
It was claimed that Nicole and Paul have been seeing each other for some months and have been "keeping things extremely low-key and largely out of the public eye".
Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's divorce
The outing also came almost a year after Nicole filed to conclude her marriage with Keith Urban, nearly two decades after exchanging vows.
The former couple, who share daughters Sunday, 18, and Faith, 15, finalised their divorce in January.
Breaking her silence over the end of her marriage, Nicole told Variety that she is "always going to be moving toward what's good".
The Big Little Lies star added, "What I'm grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward. That's that."