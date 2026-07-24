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  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 15 minutes ago
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Jannik Sinner criticized for living in Monaco despite €70 million fortune

Jannik Sinner slammed by Italian journalist for not living in homeland like Carlos Alcaraz

  • By Bushra Saleem
  • Updated 15 minutes ago
Jannik Sinner criticized for living in Monaco despite €70 million fortune
 Jannik Sinner criticized for living in Monaco despite €70 million fortune 

Jannik Sinner has been brutally slammed by Italian journalist over his decision to reside in Monaco.

According to Sportskeeda, Luca Sommi questioned the World No.1's choice despite his €70 million earnings, and asked that he be more like Carlos Alcaraz.

Sinner moved to Monaco in 2020 and has since been a residence and tax resident of the Principality of Monaco. At that time, the Italian was training at the Piatti Tennis Academy in Bordighera, which happens to be a half an hour away from Monaco.

In recent years, the 24-year-old has begun to train in Monaco itself, utilising the world-class facilities available in the country.

On the other hand, Sinner's rival, Carlos Alcaraz, has continued to train and live in Spain near his hometown of Murcia.


Over the years, many have assumed that Jannik Sinner has chosen to reside in Monaco primarily due to the tax benefits the country offers and Italian journalist Luca Sommi recently criticised the Grand Slam champion for this reason, saying in a televised show.

He argued, “It annoys me a lot too. But sometimes I ask myself the same question. You earn €70 million a year, but why don’t you do like Alcaraz, who has kept his tax residence in Spain? Is €70 million a year not enough?”


Sinner breaks silence on living in Monaco

The five-time Grand Slam winner opened up about living in Monaco instead of Italy during an interview with L’Equipe.

The 24-year-old said, “I chose Monaco for the peace and quiet I find here: I can go to a restaurant or do my shopping without anyone paying attention to me, and that’s exactly what I need. I must also say that the facilities—tennis courts, gyms—are perfect.”

“Of course, I miss my family. My grandparents are getting older, and I’d like to be able to visit them more often. But if I had stayed home to train, I wouldn’t have been in the optimal conditions to become the best player I could be,” he added.

Sinner was last seen action at Wimbledon Championships where he successfully defended his title after defeating Alexander Zverev. 

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