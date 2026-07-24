Kendall Jenner finally makes surprising admission about Jacob Elordi romance

Kendall Jenner has reportedly made a surprising confession about new beau Jacob Elordi after a slew of getaways.
The 818-Tequila founder - who first sparked dating rumours with Jacob after at this year's Coachella festival, when the duo were spotted having an intimate moment, has finally spoken up on their romance.
As reported by Entertainment Tonight, an insider has revealed that The Kardashians alum has been telling her closest friends that "she is in love with Jacob Elordi and her whirlwind romance with the actor feels like something out of a movie. It's a blessing to home."
"Jacob is thoughtful in all the little ways. He's always carrying Kendall's bag, opening doors for her, and making sure she feels taken care of," added the insider.
The tipster further claimed that Kendall "loves that he's sweet, smart, funny, and shares her values. Jacob brings out a side of Kendall that even surprises her."
"She wants to spend as much time with him as she can," they added.
This update came just days after the couple was photographed at what appeared to be Kendall's sister Kylie's Malibu mansion.
Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner have been sighted together a couple of times during their outings in Japan, Australia and Hawaii.
The insider also noted that “traveling with him has been so much fun, and Kendall is happier than she's been in a long time.”