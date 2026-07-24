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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
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Kim Kardashian makes big career move with savage UPDATE on her bar exam

The 'All's Fair' starlet takes her promotional game to the next level with a bold move toward her career milestone

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 21 minutes ago
Kim Kardashian makes big career move with savage UPDATE on her bar exam
Kim Kardashian makes big career move with savage UPDATE on her bar exam

Kim Kardashian is expanding her business as she launches a brand-new drink, UPDATE, with a playful move.

After mourning the big loss of her grandmother, Mary Jo (MJ), the second-eldest daughter of Kris Jenner has taken her promotional game to the next level. 

On Thursday, July 23rd, Kardashian released a playful video of herself, as she officially launched her brand-new drink called UPDATE. 

"THE FUTURE OF ENERGY," wrote the SKIMS founder alongside a video of herself, giving a savage stance on her viral bar exam controversy.

Kardashian, who last year appeared in All’s Fair, is seen hosting a press conference, dramatically poking fun at tabloid headlines, her legal studies, and public commentary surrounding her bar exam attempts. 

Designed to highlight her hands-on involvement with the brand, the tongue-in-cheek commercial illustrates how the multi-hyphenate entrepreneur uses the drink to sustain focus through her demanding schedule of business management, law school, and family life.

Kim Kardashian's savage reply 

In the footage, Kardashian said, "People are always asking about all of the work I’ve gotten done…They always ask, ‘Kim, how do you do so much? Kim, how do you keep going? Kim, are they really real?"


Taking a swipe at the controversy, the mother of four noted, "No, I didn’t pass the bar. I raised it."

Kim Kardashian's bar exam controversy 

Kim Kardashian’s bar exam drama emerged when it was reported that the reality television starlet has made multiple attempts to pass the exam. 

However, after finishing her six-year-long educational journey, she took the full California Bar Exam in July 2025 and publicly announced in November 2025 that she fell short of passing, which allowed media scrutiny. 

Despite the trolling, Kim stayed mum and now came with a strong comeback. 

Before the update, the 45-year-old American actress is also running her clothing line, SKIMS, which she launched in 2019. 

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