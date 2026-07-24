Trump and Netanyahu set to meet on Tuesday amid escalating tensions

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office announced on Friday that he will travel to Washington on Monday at the invitation of United States President Donald Trump.
The two leaders are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, July 28, 2026.
Netanyahu will attend the funeral of US Senator Lindsey Graham, who passed away earlier this month.
The Israeli Prime Minister’s visit to the US follows New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stark remarks stating that he would order Netanyahu’s arrest if he had the power to enforce the International Criminal Court's arrest warrant against him.
Trump shuts down the threat
Following Mamdani’s remarks, President Donald Trump swiftly rejected them and assured that no action would be taken.
Taking to Truth Social, Trump wrote that “Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested, in any way, shape, or form, while in the United States of America.”
Trump defended the Israeli leader, stating that “the only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented spiral of death and destruction.”
US-Iran trade strikes
Meanwhile, US-Iran continue to exchange strikes, causing severe disruption across countries.
The renewed conflict marks the end of the memorandum of understanding that was signed by both countries.
For those unaware, the fragile ceasefire deal was aimed at opening the Strait of Hormuz, and creating a 60-day window for further negotiations, to end the months-long war.