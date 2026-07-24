Zendaya wows with Chinese-inspired glam in cobweb gown at ‘Spider-Man 4’ press tour

Zendaya has stunned fans with yet another outstanding look.
On Friday, July 24, Tom Holland and his wife made an exciting appearance in Shanghai, China, for the ongoing press tour of their upcoming anticipated movie, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
At the event, the Euphoria actress dropped jaws with yet another unique look, once again showcasing her creative approach to fashion.
The 29-year-old American actress made a bold fashion statement in a dramatic white gown featuring black cobweb-like detailing. The flowing ensemble featured a thigh-high slit and a long train that added to its striking appearance.
She elevated her look by wearing Chinese-inspired bold winged eye makeup and sported sleek, dark hair with short blunt bangs.
Meanwhile, Tom Holland, as usual, opted for a classic look in a dark brown double-breasted suit paired with a crisp white shirt and red-and-black patterned tie.
About Tom Holland and Zendaya relationship
Zendaya and Tom Holland first met back in 2016 while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming and quickly became close friends, leading to speculation about their romance.
However, for years, the two denied dating rumors and claimed they were just good friends.
In July 2021, the lovebirds confirmed their romance after they were caught kissing in a car in Los Angeles.
More than three years later, in late 2024, multiple reports claimed that The Odyssey stars secretly got engaged.
In early 2026, the actress’s stylish Law Roach teased that the couple had already tied the knot, with Holland later confirming the wedding in an interview with Esquire UK.
Spider-Man: Brand New Day plot
As read on IMDb, Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows “a forgotten Peter Parker lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges.”
Spider-Man: Brand New Day release date
Tom Holland and Zendaya’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day is scheduled to release on July 31, 2026.