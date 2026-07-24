Iran launches new wave of strikes on US military bases in Middle East

The Iranian military stated that it launched a wave of drone strikes against multiple American military facilities and bases in Bahrain, Jordan and Kuwait, further escalating conflict.
As per Reuters, the strikes came as a retaliatory action against persistent US attacks against the country.
Moreover, the Iranian armed forces reportedly warned people there that they may strike non-military buildings used by US personnel.
Sirens being heard across Middle East
Currently, sirens sound in Bahrain as both the kingdom and Kuwait stating they have intercepted Iranian missiles.
Erbil airport has also reopened after a drone crashed near the facility following a drone attack on the city. The Iranian army stated it has attacked Al-Azraq US Airbase in Jordan.
Marco Rubio says Iran ‘not serious’ about deal
A day before, the US secretary of state remarked about Iran as he gave a new conference in Manila. He told reporters, “I just don’t think they’re serious about making a deal.”
Marco Rubio further claimed that Iran is "begging" Washington to return to the negotiating table, but said President Donald Trump sees little value in reopening talks at this stage.
Iran vows to kill one member of US forces for every Iranian killed
Notably, The head of Iran’s joint military command has promised to kill one member of the US forces for every Iranian killed.
Major General Abdollahi, the commander of Iran’s Khatam Al-Anbiya Central Headquarters, told Press TV, “for every Iranian martyred, one American soldier will be sent to hell.”
In comments carried by the Iranian network, Abdollahi said, “We have prepared free and direct tickets to hell for you,” warning the United States.