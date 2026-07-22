Amitabh Bachchan sets the record straight on misread ‘surgery’ update

Amitabh Bachchan has clarified that his recent social media post mentioning "surgery" was widely misunderstood.
In an interview with Variety India, the 83-year-old assured fans he is in good health, saying his post had been misinterpreted.
"I am fine. I did not undergo surgery. It is a misunderstood post. I was giving an example that the period after a surgery or ICU, the most difficult time is when you come home and have to deal with your damaged condition. So when a champion loses, the most difficult time is dealing with yourself in its aftermath," he said.
He explained that the blog was inspired by Argentina's loss to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final and Lionel Messi's emotional reaction.
"I was referring to Argentina's loss (against Spain in the FIFA World Cup) and Messi as a champion that lost. People have assumed it's a reference to me," Bachchan said.
When asked about his health, he responded, "Absolutely... so far."
Amitabh Bachchan blog ignite health concerns
A day after Spain defeated Argentina to win the FIFA World Cup 2026, Amitabh Bachchan shared a Tumblr post mentioning surgery, the ICU and recovery without referencing football or Lionel Messi, prompting fans to assume he was discussing his own health.
"In hospital in a surgery and in the ICU, under the care of proficient Doctors and medical Staff, a discharge and a homecoming. This homecoming period is the most difficult phase, physically, psychologically and practically. You are a revered Champion and one day a defeat stares at you, this is the most difficult phase of your life," he wrote.
He also reflected on how people respond to setbacks, noting that some move forward with resilience while others hold on to memories of past triumphs.
The Silsila actor concluded with, "Be well, be happy."
Amitabh Bachchan work front
Professionally, Amitabh Bachchan will return as Ashwatthama in Kalki 2898 AD's sequel and is also gearing up to host the new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, premiering on August 10.