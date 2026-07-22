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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Aamir Khan walks out of Ashneer Grover biopic: Here's what we know

Aamir Khan will not be working on Ashneer Grover biopic despite being deeply involved in the project's development

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Aamir Khan walks out of Ashneer Grover biopic: Heres what we know
Aamir Khan walks out of Ashneer Grover biopic: Here's what we know

Aamir Khan has reportedly parted ways with the Ashneer Grover biopic over creative differences with director Rahul Mody.

While the 3 Idiots actor was believed to be deeply involved with the development of the project, the makers have kicked off their search for a younger actor to play Grover while Shraddha Kapoor remains attached to the film.

'The duo parting ways'

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Khan was looking forward to working on the Ashneer Grover biopic, given his interest in the world of start-ups; however, "creative differences" with Mody led to "the duo parting ways".

The report further stated that Mody will continue to work on the project alongside his rumoured partner Kapoor.

Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody
Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody

A source revealed, "The real-life couple is now looking to recast the film and get a relatively younger name to play the part of Ashneer Grover. The conversations are on with two or three top names, and the cast is expected to be locked soon."

The filming was expected to kick off in March 2027 after Aamir completed his period drama with filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

About Ashneer Grover

Ashneer Grover, best known for Shark Tank India, is the co-founder of BharatPe. 

He has been in the news following the controversy surrounding BharatPe, as allegations emerged accusing his family of misusing company funds. 

Ashneer Grover
Ashneer Grover

Ashneer's wife, Madhuri Grover, was recently a part of the reality show Lock Upp on Netflix. She was in the news for befriending Shreya Kalra and her remarks about the couple wanting a third child.

However, she faced immense backlash after her comment, "Rich people having more children would increase wealth, while poor people having more children would increase poverty," went viral.

On the work front, Khan is reportedly in talks with Rajkumar Hirani for the 3 Idiots sequel. 

Meanwhile, Shraddha is awaiting the release of Eetha, set to be released on August 28.

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