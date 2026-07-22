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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
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'Bigg Boss' season 20 drops first logo, is Salman Khan back as host?

Salman Khan last hosted the Bigg Boss season 16 and is reportedly set to return after brief break from hosting

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 4 hours ago
Bigg Boss season 20 drops first logo, is Salman Khan back as host?
'Bigg Boss' season 20 drops first logo, is Salman Khan back as host?  

Salman Khan may be returning as host of his popular Indian reality television show, Bigg Boss, season 20. 

Earlier this week, the makers of the controversial program unveiled the first logo, showing a brand-new eye logo, giving audiences their first glimpse. 

This season – which will mark the twentieth year of the show has shared an announcement for their fans, who have been awaiting the chance to witness what promises to be one of the biggest seasons in the reality show's history.

JioHotstar confirmed the upcoming season on their official Instagram account with an exciting teaser, "2 decades later… still the most eye-conic one, coming soon! #BiggBossOnJioHotstar #BB20OnJioHotstar."

As the new update garnered attention on social media, fans rushed to the comment section to speculate whether their beloved host Salman is making a striking return to the reality show.

Fans' reaction 

"Can’t wait for #BiggBoss20 #SalmanKhan," one user noted.

A second commented, "Super excited." 

"OG THE REALITY SHOW OF INDIA," one expressed excitement.

Notably, the new season of Bigg Boss will stream on JioHotstar and air across the JioStar television network.

Actors like Salman Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nagarjuna, Kichcha Sudeepa and Mohanlal will return to host their respective language editions.

How many celebrities join Bigg Boss? 

This year, former India captain Sourav Ganguly also joined the franchise as he will be hosting the Bangla version.

Why did Salman Khan take a hosting break? 

For those unaware, Salman Khan has hosted 16 consecutive mainline seasons of the reality television show Bigg Boss, as well as several spin-off seasons, beginning with season 4 in 2010 and continuing up to the 20th season.

Tere Naam began hosting the show in 2010 and stepped away from Bigg Boss due to other filming commitments in season 19, which premiered on August 24 last year.

Last year, the season was won by Anupamaa actor Gaurav Khanna, who took home the Bigg Boss 19 trophy along with a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh.

Gaurav defeated fellow finalists Farrhana Bhatt, who finished as the first runner-up, and comedian Pranit More.

Bigg Boss 20 is expected to premiere in September 2026, with shooting for the milestone season anticipated to begin on September 21, 2026. 

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