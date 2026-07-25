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  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
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Typhoon Noul nears southern China, prompting high alerts, rail and air services halted

Southern China has received severe warning over heavy rain as Typhoon Noul reaches closer

  • By Hania Jamil
  • Updated 56 minutes ago
Typhoon Noul nears southern China, prompting high alerts, rail and air services halted
Typhoon Noul nears southern China, prompting high alerts, rail and air services halted

Typhoon Noul is reportedly approaching southern China, prompting high alerts for strong winds and heavy rain in the region, including Hong Kong.

According to Hong Kong's Observatory, Noul was moving on Saturday steadily across the northeastern part of the South China Sea and edging closer to the coast of eastern Guangdong, with maximum sustained winds of 130kmph.

The National Meteorological Centre issued an orange typhoon alert, the second highest level in a four-tier system, on Saturday morning, after landfall occurred between Zhuhai and Raoping.


Evacuations and train cancellations in China

More than 20,000 people have been evacuated as the region gears up to brace for heavy rainfall.

Amid the alerts, trains were halted and schools were closed, with the airport authority confirming that flights will be disrupted from Saturday night until Sunday noon.

China's National Meteorological Centre expects that parts of southeastern Guangdong and the southern coast of Fujian will experience heavy rain Saturday and Sunday.

Guangdong, a coastal city, will suspend some train services Saturday morning, with all train services in the province halted on Sunday.

Typhoon Noul's three main characteristics

Han Pucheng, deputy chief forecaster of Guangdong Meteorological Observatory, shared that Typhoon Noul has three main distinctions.

"First, its movement speed is relatively fast. While typhoons in the South China Sea typically move at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour, Typhoon Noul is moving at 20 to 25 kilometres per hour, and it will make landfall along the central and eastern coast of Guangdong in less than 24 hours," he said.

Typhoon Noul
Typhoon Noul

Furthermore, its intensity is significantly strong, and it will continue to increase, as Han added, "It is expected to reach the upper limit of typhoon strength or strong typhoon strength, and make landfall along the coast from Shenzhen City to Huilai County between tonight and next morning."

"The third characteristic is its wide range of precipitation. Heavy to torrential rain, and locally extremely heavy rain, is expected in eastern Guangdong, the central and eastern Pearl River Delta, and northern Guangdong. Residents in these areas should be especially vigilant for flash floods and other geological disasters caused by the rainfall."

Typhoon Noul in Taiwan 

Moreover, Taiwan's Central Weather Administration said Noul would be bringing rainfall to parts of southern and eastern Taiwan.

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