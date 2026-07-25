Trump weighs in on LeBron James vs Michael Jordan debate: 'Maybe he's a racist'

Following LeBron James's Philadelphia 76ers, President Donald Trump was asked to comment on the NBA star and his response left fans stunned.
LeBron James vs Michael Jordan: Who is the greatest NBA player?
Trump was asked to weigh in on the recurring debate between fans regarding whether LeBron James or Michael Jordan is the greatest basketball player in NBA history.
Notably, the players never played against each other in official games, leading to this being one of the most asked questions in the NBA world.
Trump calls Michael Jordan 'a friend'
"Well, Michael Jordan's a guy that's a friend of mine," Trump replied.
"Play golf with him. He's a really good guy. And I think LeBron is – maybe he’s a racist but maybe he doesn't like Trump. I don't know. But I only like people that like me. So I would say Michael Jordan all the way."
James and Trump have publicly criticised each other over the years.
In 2017, the four-time NBA champion called Trump a "bum" on X, after the president pulled his White House invitation to the Golden State Warriors who had won the NBA Finals that year.
LeBron James move to the Philadelphia 76ers
Trump's comment came on the same day James made his "last decision" to sign with the Philadelphia 76ers as a free agent.
Turning to X, the 41-year-old posted a statement, reading, "I thought I was done when the season ended."
However, he added that he has "more to give" to the game, adding, "I've had an incredible few months with all the people I love trying to figure it all out."
James shared that the decision was not influenced by money or family but his desire to win another championship.
The NBA star is the National Basketball Association’s all-time leading scorer, a four-time champion and a four-time Olympic medallist. He has played for several teams, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.