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  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
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Jim Carrey breaks his silence after 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's death: 'Timeless'

Chuck Russell's family confirmed his death on Friday via heartbreaking statement

  • By Fatima Hassan
  • Updated 2 hours ago
Jim Carrey breaks his silence after The Mask director Chuck Russells death: Timeless
Jim Carrey breaks his silence after 'The Mask' director Chuck Russell's death: 'Timeless' 

Jim Carrey's first words after Chuck Russell's death have left fans emotional. 

The Canadian-American actor and comedian paid a heartbreaking tribute to the mastermind behind his iconic film, The Mask.

On Friday, Chuck's family confirmed his death in an emotional statement, revealing that the filmmaker died at his San Diego house on Wednesday at the age of 74. 

As the news broke of his death, all fans have been waiting for Jim to break his silence on the devastating loss of one of his closest pals, with whom he has produced a classic horror-comedy film, The Mask, which is still ruling fans’ hearts. 

Jim Carrey's tribute 

Speaking exclusively with People, The Truman Show star, who recently received a huge lifetime achievement accolade at the 51st Cesar Awards in February this year, said, "I consider it a privilege to have worked with Chuck Russell."

"Who, during the shooting of The Mask, created an ebullient, childlike atmosphere of wonder and camaraderie on his set," Jim told the outlet tearfully.

He continued expressing his gratitude and shared his overwhelming feeling after closely witnessing the craft of the deceased filmmaker, saying, "The entire cast and crew were touched and inspired by his playfulness." 

Jim Carrey's work with Chuck Russell 

For those new to the room, Jim Carrey has worked with the late Chuck Russell on the super hit superhero film, The Mask, which was released in 1994. 

Why Jim Carrey was in headlines earlier this year?

These remarks by the comedian came months after he ignited controversy after debuting his girlfriend, Minzi, at the Cesar Awards show earlier this year.

After photos of his rare public appearance, in which he looked unrecognizable, made it to the Gram, fans began speculating that it was not the actor who attended; instead, his body double or "clone" had received the honour on the actor's behalf. 

As the fans' theories escalated on social media, Jim Carrey's representatives debunked the speculations and confirmed that it was the actor himself who attended the awards gala. 

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