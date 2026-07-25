Dharmendra Pradhan resigns as Indian Education Minister amid CJP protests

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned from his position on Saturday, weeks after massive student protests broke out in Delhi demanding he step down over alleged NEET paper leaks.
Announcing the decision on X, Pradhan said he was resigning with the future of students in mind.
"The future of even a single student in India does not get entangled in legal complexities, and that our children invest their time in studying and focus on building their careers—considering all of this, I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister," he said.
The resignation came a day after representatives of the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) held talks with Union Ministers JP Nadda and Jitendra Singh.
Following that meeting, the CJP had said the government had asked for a day's time to decide on Pradhan's resignation.
In a letter addressed to students, who led the protests against the education minister, Pradhan said he had spent over four decades associated with students, teachers and education reform, calling a strong, inclusive and visionary education system "the foundation of a strong nation."
He thanked the Prime Minister for the opportunity to serve under his leadership.
Dharmendra Pradhan's letter
"My young friends,
I have been dedicated to students, teachers, and education reform for over four decades. It has always been my firm belief that a strong, inclusive, and visionary education system is the foundation of a strong nation.
I deeply respect the aspirations, emotions, and legitimate expectations of the country's youth. Fulfilling the dreams of India's young generation has been a moral commitment in all of our political and social lives. I express my gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for giving me the opportunity to serve the nation under his visionary leadership.
However, irregularities were found in the NEET-UG examination held on May 3, 2026. Taking immediate cognizance, the Government of India handed over the investigation to the CBI, cancelled the exam, and announced a re-examination date. Along with this, it was decided to conduct this exam in CBT (Computer-based-test) mode starting next year.
During this period, our primary priority was to ensure that the exam for over 20 lakh students was conducted smoothly. For this, work was carried out under a "whole of government approach." In this, along with the Government of India, state governments and particularly district administrations played a crucial role. Furthermore, with the cooperation of students, guardians, and parents, this examination was completed on June 21, 2026.
From day one, I took responsibility for this and never turned away from the situation. It was my resolve that we would not allow the future of any meritorious student to be ruined by the exam mafia, nor would we allow injustice to happen to any student.
The NEET-UG results declared on July 16 were satisfactory, in which many meritorious students from underprivileged backgrounds also achieved success.
However, even during this time, people sitting in responsible positions attempted to create hurdles and mislead many students, which deeply distressed my mind.
Looking at the developments over the last 10 days, my heart is deeply saddened. This is not a matter of personal prestige for me.
The youth power of India is the true strength of this country.
We will not let the country's youth power fall into a web of confusion—this is my resolve.
Considering that anti-national forces should not take advantage of the situation that has arisen at Jantar Mantar and across the country, that the unity of the nation remains intact, that the future of even a single student in India does not get entangled in legal complexities, and that our children invest their time in studying and focus on building their careers—considering all of this, I have sent my resignation to the Honorable Prime Minister.
I express my heartfelt gratitude to the Honorable Prime Minister for his guidance, trust, and continuous support. At the same time, I also express my gratitude to all my respected colleagues in the Council of Ministers, officials and employees of the ministry, and all those individuals with whom I had the privilege to work. Service to the nation is the highest priority of my life. I will always remain dedicated to it.
Yours,
Dharmendra Pradhan."
CJP reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation
Reacting to the resignation, Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke said, "We have done it. Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned."
He added, "Dharmendra Pradhan has resigned. And this resignation is proof that if you people are not afraid, if you people do not bow down to this government, then we can take the resignation of anyone."